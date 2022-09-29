The plaintiff who successfully sued the Arizona Senate for racial and sex discrimination in the workplace, which she says Democrat U.S. Senate nominee Katie Hobbs is responsible for, has finally received her $300,000 award.

On Thursday, the Arizona Department of Administration (ADOA) informed Breitbart News via a public record request that a $300,000 payment was issued to the plaintiff, Talonya Adams, on September 21. A jury awarded $2.75 million in damages to Adams, but state law caps the award at $300,000. What is more, the ADOA informs Breitbart News the total cost of the Senate’s legal fees has reached $458,806, up nearly $40,000 from the $415,000 reported by the Arizona Republic in March. In total, Arizona taxpayers have paid $758,806 between the award and legal fees.

As Breitbart News reported:

Back in 2015, Talonya Adams, who worked for then-Arizona Senate minority leader Hobbs, discovered her white and male colleagues were being paid more than she. After this discovery, Adams asked to be paid as much as her fellow staffers. Adams took an already approved family leave shortly after asking for a raise, but she would not return to her position as an Arizona Senate policy adviser. Adams was informed that the Senate would terminate her employment while she was on leave. As a result of her termination, Adams sued Hobbs and the Arizona Senate, alleging she was fired in retaliation for highlighting her discriminatory pay. After Adams’ lawsuit, two separate federal juries ruled in her favor and awarded her $2.75 million in damages.

Hobbs, now the secretary of state for Arizona, testified at both trials and maintained “that she had lost trust in Adams related to issues about chain-of-command,” the Arizona Republic reported.