On Friday Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) warned would-be looters that they would be risking their lives by trying to enter the homes of Ian victims, saying, “We’re a Second Amendment state.”

FOX News quoted DeSantis saying, “I can tell you in the state of Florida, you never know what may be lurking behind somebody’s home. And I would not want to chance that if I were you — given that we’re a Second Amendment state.”

During a press conference in Fort Myers, DeSantis said, “We are a law and order state, and this is a law and order community. So do not think that you’re going to take advantage of people who’ve suffered misery.”

He also mentioned a sign he spotted while touring Fort Myers to see hurricane damage. The sign read, “You loot, We shoot.”

WGCU reports that Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody spoke to state attorneys, letting them know that any suspected looters who are arrested are to remain in jail with no bond.

Moody said, “We are not going to look like Chicago or New York where we’re letting people out in 24 hours so they can go back and loot another home. That will not be tolerated here.”

