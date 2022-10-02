Twenty-one people were shot, four of them fatally, Friday into Saturday night in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that the first of the shooting fatalities was a three-year-old boy who was killed while riding in a car with his mother Friday night.

The three-year-old was shot in the head at 8:40 p.m. Friday while riding in the 4400 block of West Marquette Road. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

ABC 7 notes Chicago Police Department’s Bryan Spreyne believes the three-year-old was shot in a road rage incident.

Spreyne said, “The mother attempted to flee from the other vehicle of the road rage incident,” but the other vehicle caught up with her and someone inside it opened fire.

A $7,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the shooting of the three-year-old boy.

The second fatal shooting was discovered Saturday morning at 11:40 a.m., when police found a male with a gunshot wound deceased “inside a home in the 2000 block of South Michigan Avenue.”

At 1:20 p.m. a 30-year-old man was shot in the head and killed “in the 300 block of West 110th Street.” Hours later, just after 9 p.m., a 21-year-old man was found in the same area where the 30-year-old was killed.

The Sun-Times indicates 519 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2022, through October 1, 2022.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a PhD in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.