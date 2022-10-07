Exclusive: Letter on Hunter Biden’s Laptop Shows 2017 Deal with Qatar Undermining Trump Administration

A letter on Hunter Biden’s infamous abandoned laptop shows the Biden family pursuing a deal with Qatar, undermining the Trump Administration and appearing like an effort at a shadow foreign policy.

The letter — retrieved from the “Laptop from Hell” by Congressman Darrell Issa’s (R-CA) office after being in a previously unreadable format — shows James Biden, President Biden’s brother, making an overture to an associate of Qatari Sheikh Abdulla Bin Mohammed Al Thani.

They say, “my family could provide a wealth of introductions and business opportunities at the highest levels,” despite unfavorable policies of the “fractured” and “beleaguered” then-Trump administration for Qatar.

The letter, dated August 1, 2017, to be relayed to the Sheikh, criticizes the Trump administration as having a “fractured nature” and as being “beleaguered by major issues that are not soon to be resolved” — offering to help in “effectuating the vision” of the Sheikh.

“I would be honored to assist in effectuating the vision of His Excellency but would be remiss in not pointing out the fractured nature of our current administration,” the missive begins.

“This administration is beleaguered by major issues that are not soon to be resolved,” the now-president’s brother also says of the Trump White House.

Through his family’s “deep and wide” relationships, which he boasts have “lasted through many years and many administrations,” Biden proposes partnership for a “different vision” than the Trump government’s of American interest and U.S.-Qatari relations.

James Biden adds, “we continue to forge ahead in forward thinking endeavors that create real value both here in the United States and abroad.”

“Our relationships are deep and wide and have lasted through many years and many administrations. We are not particularly close to this administration and have a different vision,” he writes. “In the meantime, we continue to forge ahead in forward thinking endeavors that create real value both here in the United States and abroad. Our primary interest is and always has been to advance the interests of the United States through productive collaborations with partners home and abroad.”

“If this is in keeping with the vision of His Excellency, on behalf of the Biden family, I welcome your interest here.”

It is not clear whether the letter was ever delivered, or if it is a draft.

James Biden oddly notes in the middle of the letter that “we are not, however, lobbyists and do not operate in that arena,” despite spending the missive before and after that statement describing what some critics might say looks like a lobbying pitch.

The full letter reads:

Dear Mr. Khaled Sultan Al Rabban: Thank you for the communication with my friend and associate Dr. Amer Rustom regarding the recent visit of His Excellency Sheikh Abdullah Bin Mohammed Al Thani to the United States and his vision to promote the business interests of the nation of Qatar.

I would be honored to assist in effectuating the vision of His Excellency but would be remiss in not pointing out the fractured nature of our current administration. My family could provide a wealth of introductions and business opportunities at the highest levels that I believe would be worthy of the interest of His Excellency. We are not, however, lobbyists and do not operate in that arena. Our relationships are deep and wide and have lasted through many years and many administrations. We are not particularly close to this administration and have a different vision. This administration is beleaguered by major issues that are not soon to be resolved. In the meantime, we continue to forge ahead in forward thinking endeavors that create real value both here in the United States and abroad. Our primary interest is and always has been to advance the interests of the United States through productive collaborations with partners home and abroad.

If this is in keeping with the vision of His Excellency, on behalf of the Biden family, I welcome your interest here. I recommend Dr. Rustom arrange a conference call to discuss the way moving forward and perhaps a face to face meeting in New York or Qatar with you and His Excellency. Please contact Dr. Rustom at [redacted phone number] at your earliest convenience.

Best regards, James B. Biden, Sr.

Khaled Sultan Al Rabban is Director of the Office of the CEO of Qatar Investment Authority, a sovereign wealth fund in the Gulf nation.

Sheikh Abdullah Bin Mohammed Al Thani is a member of the ruling family of Qatar.

The summer of 2017 was a tense time in U.S.-Qatari relations, as Saudi Arabia and Qatar were in a diplomatic crisis, while the Trump administration worked on a number of deals with the Saudi Kingdom. In June of 2017, the Trump administration offered to mediate talks between the two Gulf nations, but the gesture was turned down. In the months to follow, hostilities escalated, with Saudi Arabia attempting to economically isolate Qatar, and even geographically isolate Qatar with a proposed plan to build a canal along its border.

Should the Republicans take a majority in the upcoming midterm elections, multiple House investigations of Hunter Biden and the Biden family businesses have been promised amid mounting evidence pointing to corruption.

“This window into the state of mind of Biden family corruption is why the next Congress must not stop until it gets at the truth,” Rep. Issa told Breitbart News. “Of all the lies told to advance the Bidens’ selling of access, the worst may have been ‘we are not lobbyists’.”

Issa has submitted document preservation notices in March to twelve individuals from the intelligence community, White House, Facebook, and Twitter, in preparation for investigating election interference with regard to the suppression of the New York Post’s “Laptop From Hell” series in October 2020.

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has already spoken with top House Republicans about coordinating investigations of Hunter and the Biden family’s business across committees, should the GOP take the House, according to a report in the Washington Post.

