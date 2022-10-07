Fallen Richmond, Indiana, officer Seara Burton’s K9 partner was retired from the police force to live its life with Burton’s family.

Breitbart News reported that Burton was shot and critically wounded during an August 10, 2022, traffic stop.

Roughly two weeks later, on August 31, 2022, Breitbart News noted that Burton’s wounds were beyond recovery and she was going to be taken off life support.

Once life support was removed, Burton was moved to hospice, which the Richmond Police Department announced via via Facebook:

Officer Seara Burton has been transferred from the Intensive Care Unit at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton to a hospice facility in the Richmond area today. She will continue receiving excellent care and be surrounded by her family. The family is grateful for all of the community support but does request privacy at this time. Please be respectful of the family’s wishes while they spend this precious time with Seara.

Burton died Sunday, September 18, surrounded by family, roughly five weeks after being injured during the traffic stop.

WLWT reports that Burton’s K9 partner, Brev, was retired from the Richmond Police Department to live its life with Burton’s family.