NRSC Ad Blasts the ‘Real’ Raphael Warnock: ‘He’s a Great Actor’

An ad by the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) targets Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA), unveiling the “real” man his ex-wife describes as a “great actor.”

“Here’s a guy running for Senate who pretends to be a man, but the mother of his own children says he fails to provide for them,” the narrator states. “This guy has no problem with aborting babies who are inconvenient — and the worst part? This guy claims to be a Christian. His name: Reverend Raphael Warnock.”

The ad then cuts to his ex-wife, Ouleye Ndoye, speaking to police after a domestic dispute, accusing him of injuring her by allegedly running over her foot with his car.

“I’ve tried to keep the way that he acts under wraps for a long time, and today he crossed the line, and he’s a great actor,” she said in part.

Indeed, Warnock faced a barrage of controversy during his Senate bid two years ago as he faced off against former Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) in the Peach State’s runoff. One of the most famous disputes occurred earlier that year after Ndoye accused Warnock of running over her foot with his car.

Body cam footage of the authorities’ visit shows Ndoye telling police her husband only cared about his reputation and “crossed the line” that day.

“This man’s running for United States Senate, and all he cares about right now is his reputation,” she told authorities.

“I work at the mayor’s office, and this is a big problem. I’ve been trying to be very quiet about the way that he is for the sake of my kids and his reputation,” she said.

“So that is what is going on here, and he’s a great actor. He is phenomenal at putting on a really good show,” she added:

Georgia Democrat Raphael Warnock's ex-wife on his character after he allegedly ran over her foot with his car: "I've tried to keep the way he acts under wraps for a long time, & today he crossed the line… He is a great actor. He is phenomenal at putting on a really good show." pic.twitter.com/0SuLy1IPub — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 23, 2020

As Breitbart News reported, “His family disputes do not end there, as his ex-wife also took legal action over child custody, accusing her ex of being in “’willful contempt’ of their arrangement”:

Specifically, the filing that stated Warnock “failed to reimburse (Ndoye) has left (Ndoye) financially strapped, leaving the children in her care when she should be concentrating on work-related and school-related responsibilities.” It added that any reimbursements she did receive were “often … accompanied with an extended questioning regarding the value of and need for the services provided.”

The attacks on Warnock come as Republicans rally around Republican challenger Herschel Walker, who is also battling accusations made by an anonymous woman, claiming that Walker paid for her to abort their child in 2009. Walker’s son Christian has also taken to social media, blasting his father for presenting himself as a family man. However, Walker has denied the allegations and publicly expressed love toward his son, despite the young man’s claims.