Adam Laxalt at Trump Rally: ’38 Percent Joe’ Missing from Campaign Trail

Adam Laxalt, the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Nevada, joined former President Donald Trump on stage during a campaign rally Saturday and called out President Joe Biden for his absence from the campaign trail one month away from the midterm elections.

Before Laxalt joined the stage, Trump criticized Laxalt’s opponent, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), for being a rubber stamp for the Democrats’ agenda.

“For the past two years Catherine Cortez Masto has been the deciding 50th vote to rubber stamp every nation-wrecking bill Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, and cryin’ Chuck Schumer have rammed through Congress.”

Specifically, Trump called out Cortez Masto for her votes to increase the number of IRS agents to 87,000, to shut down the Keystone XL pipeline, to allow men to compete in women’s sports, and to use taxpayer dollars to promote critical race theory on our nation’s youngest students.

“By contrast, Adam Laxalt is a true champion for the people of Nevada. He’s a friend of mine. He’s the only parent in this race a father of four great, great people, and he’s the only veteran in this race. And he is a veteran,” Trump said. “He’s done an incredible job for your state.”

Trump noted Laxalt’s service as Nevada’s attorney general and praised him for being endorsed by “virtually every police and law enforcement group in the entire state.”

The Nevada crowd erupted with applause as Laxalt joined the stage and thanked Trump for campaigning in Nevada.

“All right, how’re we doing everybody? What a Beautiful night in Minden. Well, thank you, Mr. President, for being there and supporting me from day one of this 13 month race to flip Nevada and fire Catherine Cortez Masto,” Laxalt said. “And thank you for coming to campaign here in Nevada with us.”

Laxalt then called out Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for their notable absence from the campaign trail.

“I’ll tell you who is not coming to campaign right now with Catherine Cortez Masto. And that’s 38 percent Joe. You know who else isn’t coming to campaign? Our borders czar Kamala Harris,” Laxalt said.

“I can tell you what, we are at 16 percent inflation this state we have almost $6 gas. Seventy percent of Nevadans think we’re on the wrong track, 37 percent of Nevadans approve of a job Joe Biden is doing,” he added.

“Let me ask you something. Do we miss the Trump economy right now? Do we miss Trump gas? do we Miss Trump National Security. Folks, we only have one shot to save this state and save America. Let’s go out and get it done,” Laxalt concluded. “Get out and vote. Thank you.”

