L.A. City Council Leaders Apologize for Racist Slurs Against Black Child; ‘Negrito,’ ‘Monkey’

Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez and Councilmember Kevin de Léon — the former president pro tem of the California State Senate — apologized Sunday for a conversation including racial slurs against the black child of a white colleague.

NBC Los Angeles reported:

Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez and Councilman Kevin de León apologized Sunday for an attack on colleague Mike Bonin during a recorded conversation in October 2021 that included racist slurs by Martinez directed at Bonin’s young son. … Martinez also called the child “ese changuito,” Spanish for “that little monkey.” … “Su negrito, like on the side,” Martinez added, using a Spanish term for a Black person that’s considered demeaning by many.

De Léon, who ran for mayor but lost in the primary, did not object to the racial slurs, and mocked Bonin over his son.

In a statement on behalf of his family, Bonin condemned the language used by Martinez and De Léon, and demanded Martinez resign:

Our family statement about today's ugly and hateful news. pic.twitter.com/0fPPXwsS5B — Mike Bonin (@mikebonin) October 9, 2022

“No child should ever be subjected to such racism, mean and dehumanizing comments,” he said of the words used by his fellow Democrats.

Bonin is not running for reelection to a third term; a left-wing “progressive,” he clashed frequently with constituents and with other civic leaders, especially over the issue of homelessness on the west side of the city.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. His recent book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.