Democrat Cindy Axne Amid Record Illegal Immigration: ‘I Don’t Need to Go to the Border’

Rep. Cindy Axne (D-IA) says she does not need to visit the United States-Mexico border amid the record-breaking amount of illegal aliens arriving, calling such a trip “a publicity stunt.”

During Sunday night’s candidate forum with KMA Land, Axne said “Listen, I don’t need to go to the border on taxpayer dollars, at, just to pull a publicity stunt.”

Axne also suggested she works on “this issue” with her Washington, DC, colleagues “on a regular basis.”



Axne was responding to her Republican challenger, state Sen. Zach Nunn, who noted that she had not yet visited the southern border. Nunn said, in addition to visiting the border, he has done operational missions at the border with the National Guard.

Axne’s remark comes as a record two million border crossers and illegal aliens have arrived at the southern border in Fiscal Year — a record for any fiscal year in American history.

At the same time, President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released about 1.35 million border crossers and illegal aliens into the U.S. from February 2021 to August 2022. This is a foreign population more than six times Des Moines, Iowa.

