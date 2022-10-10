Hunter Biden asked his then-lover and sister-in-law Hallie Biden for money to go to rehab six weeks before buying a handgun — the same handgun that Hunter allegedly lied about his addiction on a background check to obtain, a 4 minute and 30 second recording reveals.

The Washington Post reported last week federal agents have “sufficient evidence” to charge Hunter with tax crimes and making false statements regarding a gun purchase. But people familiar with the matter told the Wall Street Journal Hunter’s drug abuse could be a scapegoat the defense could successfully use to defend the president’s son against potential charges.

The New York Post reported Hunter appeared to have undergone rehabilitation at a center called The View just days before Biden asked Hallie for money:

In the contentious Aug. 31, 2018 phone call, the future first son can be heard pleading with Hallie to hand over his credit card points to pay for “rehab.” Hallie Biden — who began dating her brother-in-law after the death of husband Beau Biden in 2015 — didn’t buy it, repeatedly refusing to give him his credit card points unless he told her where he was going and allowed her to book it. Instead she asked him to check himself back into The View — a luxury detox facility in Los Angeles, which he had recently left.

The episode comes six weeks before Hunter bought a handgun that he may have purchased by giving false information to the ATF by not disclosing his history of drug abuse. “Giving false information on an ATF form 4473 carries a punishment which includes fines up to $250,000 and/or ten years of imprisonment,” Breitbart News reported.

Hunter’s drug abuse could prevent the DOJ from filing charges against Hunter, according to the Journal.

