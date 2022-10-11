Abortion is a top issue for Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) Democrat challenger, Charlie Crist (D-FL), as he is promising to do “everything” in his power to protect a woman’s ability to end the life of her unborn child.

Crist emphasized his commitment to protecting abortion in an ad posted on Tuesday. It begins by sharing a quote from the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who said, “The decision whether or not to bear a child is central to a woman’s life, to her well-being and dignity. It is a decision she must make for herself.”

The narrator in the ad urges voters to “take back control of our future, raise our voices and say no to the attacks on our reproductive freedoms by Ron DeSantis.”

It continues, criticizing DeSantis’s commitment to protecting the lives of the unborn.

“The ultimate goa’s a total ban, no exceptions,” the ad states.

“We can choose a better way where we are empowered,” it continues, featuring clips of Crist expressing his intention to make abortion a day one issue:

As governor, I will do everything in my power to protect a woman’s right to choose in Florida. pic.twitter.com/BfaI6g1QQB — Charlie Crist (@CharlieCrist) October 11, 2022

Indeed, Crist has made it clear that abortion is a “day one” agenda item for him, vowing to sign an executive order on his first day in office to protect a woman’s ability to dismember her unborn child:

On my first day as governor, I will sign an Executive Order to protect reproductive freedom in Florida. — Charlie Crist (@CharlieCrist) June 25, 2022

As Breitbart News reported:

“I believe in a woman’s right to choose. And I’ve proven it every time I’ve had the opportunity in political office,” Crist continued, bragging that he actually vetoed a pro-life bill during his first round as governor. “I’m very proud of that fact. And then almost six years now as a member of Congress and I have 100 percent rating by Planned Parenthood, 100 percent rating by name,” he added. His position stands in stark contrast to Gov. DeSantis, who this year signed legislation banning abortions after 15 weeks, blasting radical leftists for essentially supporting “infanticide.”