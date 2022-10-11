Sentinel Action Fund, the super PAC affiliated with Heritage Action, the political arm of the prominent conservative think tank Heritage Foundation, has dropped another $1.5 million on the Arizona U.S Senate Race, the Washington Examiner first reported.

The super PAC’s extra $1.5 million brings the total investment in the race to $7.5 million to help Republican Blake Masters in his hopes to unseat Democrat Sen. Mark Kelly (AZ). Sentinel Action Fund previously spent $5 million on ads against Kelly.

The most recent ad slams Kelly for his stance on immigration and his support for President Joe Biden’s radical agenda.

The ad emphasizes the recent Senate debate between the two candidates, where Kelly claimed to have “been strong on border security” and stood up to his own party when “when they are wrong on this issue.”

However, the ad says, “that’s a lie” because he’s “voted against more border patrol [and] against drug detection equipment.” It also noted that Kelly votes with the president 94 percent of the time.

Sentinel Action Fund

Sentinel Action Fund has been one of the active conservative-leaning groups backing Masters in the race.

The Examiner noted that while the other groups are getting involved, other groups have shown hesitancy over the Republican’s ability to beat Kelly, as Masters is roughly four points behind the Democrat.

The RealClearPolitics average shows Masters trailing Kelly, 49 percent to 44.9 percent. The most recent poll from CBS News showed 51 percent voting to reelection Kelly, while 48 percent said they would vote for Masters.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.