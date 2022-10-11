The wife of a DeKalb County, Georgia, pastor died Monday after being shot by a stray bullet while in bed on Wednesday, October 5, around 12:30 a.m.

The Atlanta Constitution-Journal reported Lashunda Heath-Ellison’s shooting, noting that she was rushed to the hospital after her husband and children noted she was unresponsive.

Her husband, Pastor Mac Ellison, said, “I stand here completely devastated, not knowing what is next but trusting God for everything,”

On 10/5, after midnight, a female victim was asleep at her home on the 2300 blk of Wilkins Ct when a projectile entered the back of her home, striking her in the head. If you heard or saw anything around the time she was hit, please call our Homicide/Assault Unit at 770-724-7850. pic.twitter.com/2hU2ezYFC5 — DeKalb County Police Department (@DeKalbCountyPD) October 7, 2022

WSB-TV notes that pastor Mac Ellison awoke “to very heavy breathing” and “blood everywhere.”

He called in his children to help turn his wife, Lashunda, over. She was rushed to the hospital where they found a bullet in her head.

Pastor Ellison said, “It went through the headboard and right into the top of my wife’s head and stopped here in her sinus.”

