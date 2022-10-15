Analysts at RealClearPolitics, who predict the probable outcomes of elections, moved New York’s gubernatorial race from “Lean Democrat” to “Toss-up” roughly three weeks before the election between Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin.

The rating change happened on Saturday, just over three weeks before the election. The polling comes as Zeldin is within six points of Hochul on the average provided by RealClearPolitics.

Zeldin is only 5.3 percent down from the Democrats, with the RealClearPolitics average showing 49 percent support for Hochul and 43.7 percent support for the Long Island Republican congressman.

The last three polls RealClearPolitics showed are a Schoen poll, Marist College poll, and Trafalgar Group:

Schoen, an independent poll, showed Hochul at 50 percent and Zeldin at 44 percent among likely voters.

Marist College poll showed Hochul at 52 percent and Zeldin at 44 percent among definite voters.

Trafalgar Group showed Hochul at 44.4 percent and Zeldin at 42.6 percent among likely general election voters.

🚨Our race was just moved to TOSS UP by @RealClearNews! We have just 24 days to go until we FIRE @KathyHochul & save our state. It’s not too late for Hochul to come out of hiding & do multiple debates with me across New York, starting immediately! pic.twitter.com/eYrm1TUYnD — Lee Zeldin (@leezeldin) October 15, 2022

As Zeldin noted, he has challenged Hochul to as many as five debates ahead of the general election on November 8. However, it appears the two have still yet to agree on any.

Kathy Hochul loses if she debates me, but loses even more if she doesn't. I've challenged her to at least 5 debates across NY. She hasn't yet accepted even one. As today's @nypost cover perfectly sums up, it's time for #ScaredyKat to come out of hiding and face the music. pic.twitter.com/0oCqFNfqRa — Lee Zeldin (@leezeldin) September 16, 2022

