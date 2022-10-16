19 Shot Friday into Saturday Night Across Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

Nineteen people were shot, two of them fatally, Friday into Saturday night across Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reports the first of the two fatal shootings took place just before 10 p.m. Friday night, when a 13-year-old boy was shot and killed in the “7000 block of North Sacramento Avenue.”

CBS Chicago notes the 13-year-old was identified as Lavel Winslow. He was found on a park bench with a gunshot wound to his head.

Just after midnight Saturday morning, the second fatal shooting occurred when a 17-year-old was shot and killed “in the 700 block of West 50th Street.”

Breitbart News reported nearly 20 were shot last weekend in Chicago, and the shooting victims included two fatalities.

The Sun-Times indicates that 539 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2022, through October 15, 2022.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a PhD in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.