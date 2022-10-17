Nolte: Only 26% Want Joe Biden to Run for Reelection

Only 26 percent of likely voters want to see His Fraudulency Joe Biden run for reelection in 2024, according to the latest from Rasmussen Reports.

The question was asked simply: “Should Joe Biden run for reelection in 2024?”

Only 26 percent said yes, while a whopping 60 percent said no. Fourteen percent don’t know.

Biden is even in trouble with Democrats. Only a plurality of forty-four percent said yes to Biden’s second term, while 40 percent said no.

Among black voters, Biden is in real trouble. A majority, 56 percent, do not want Biden to run again. Only 30 percent do. Black voters are the voters who put Biden over the top in the 2020 primary.

A majority also do not have confidence that he is up to the job.

Rasmussen asked its pool of 1,000 likely voters the following: “How confident are you that Joe Bidden is physically and mentally up to the job of being President of the United States?” Only 26 percent are “very confident,” while 17 percent are “somewhat confident.” That’s a total of 43 percent.

Conversely, 40 percent are “not at all confident” Biden is up to the job, while another 14 percent are “not very confident.” That’s a total of 54 percent.

Rasmussen also shows Biden in bad shape for a reelection campaign. If he runs again and Trump runs again, only 40 percent would vote for His Fraudulency.

In worse news (if you’re a Democrat), former President Trump would defeat Biden 44 to 40 percent.

Here’s a key number in that polling question: 29 percent of black voters would support Trump, compared to 49 percent for Biden. To win elections, Democrats need 80 to 90 percent of the black vote. So, to be honest, in a 2024 rematch, Trump would not win 29 percent of the black vote, but if he nudged into double-digits, it’s all over for Biden and the Democrat party.

Like Hispanics, black voters are waking up to the horrors of rule under the fascist and perverted Democrat party. Democrats want to flood the country with more compliant citizens in the form of illegal aliens. This depresses wages, steals jobs, and increases housing costs for legal immigrants and citizens.

Democrats are emptying prisons of violent offenders, and black people know that they will be disproportionately the victim of any explosion in violent crime.

Worst of all, Democrats are targeting children for mutilations and hyper-sexualization to appease the loony trans movement. No decent person is okay with gay porn and drag queens in elementary schools, much less chemical castration and irreversible puberty blockers.

A reckoning is coming for the Democrat party no amount of January 6 Porn can stop.