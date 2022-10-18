Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt’s campaign for governor is set to release a political ad on Tuesday highlighting his tough-on-crime record and incumbent Gov. Laura Kelly’s “weak” border security policies, Breitbart News learned before the ad’s release.

The ad, entitled “Tough” will be the fourth in a string of videos created to show law enforcement and border patrol support of Schmidt’s campaign, juxtaposed with Democrat Gov. Kelly’s current record.

WATCH:

“On border security, there’s a clear choice. Derek Schmidt went to the Supreme Court to stop illegal immigrants from using identity theft to obtain Social Security numbers, and won. Schmidt fought for President Trump’s tough border policies, defending Remain in Mexico and Title 42, and Schmidt led the fight to keep sanctuary cities out of Kansas,” the ad states.

“Endorsed by the Kansas Fraternal Order of Police and the National Border Patrol Council, Derek Schmidt fights every day to keep fentanyl and other deadly drugs out of Kansas. Derek Schmidt is tough on border security and illegal immigration. He keeps us safe,” the ad continues. “And Laura Kelly? Kelly called standing up for border security a ‘political game.’ She opposes building the wall, and she looked the other way while Joe Biden surrendered our border to the drug cartels and smugglers. Laura Kelly is weak on border security, and that’s dangerous for Kansas.”

The campaign last week launched “FOP,” a digital ad that features Kansas Fraternal Order of Police President Casey Slaughter talking about why his organization has endorsed Schmidt in the race for governor despite backing Kelly in 2018. The week prior, it debuted “Back the Blue,” featuring Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir criticizing Kelly for “calling Kansas police racist and appointing a woke commission that has pushed anti-police policies,” the campaign said. That ad followed “Crusade,” which also highlights Kelly’s “anti-police rhetoric and policies that make Kansans less safe.”

The Schmidt campaign emphasized the increase in migrant encounters and fentanyl seizures at the border under President Joe Biden’s tenure — enough to “kill the entire population of the United States eight times over.”

“Overdose deaths from fentanyl-related substances topped all other drug-related overdose deaths in Kansas in 2021. Every day, a Kansan is dying from fentanyl poisoning,” the campaign noted.

“….Schmidt has pushed Kelly to send resources to the Southern Border to respond to the request for help from the governors of Texas and Arizona. Kelly dismissed the request as “political games.”

The ad also comes after former President Donald Trump took to Truth Social to reiterate his support for Schmidt’s campaign. Trump endorsed Schmidt’s campaign earlier this year.

“Derek Schmidt, the highly respected Attorney General of the Great State of Kansas, has done an absolutely outstanding job — HE HAS KEPT KANSAS SAFE,” the 45th president wrote. “Derek is now running for Governor and will be a popular and very wise choice. He is Strong on Crime, the Borders, and our always under siege Second Amendment. He loves our Military and our Vets. Derek Schmidt will never let you down, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”