Kyle Rittenhouse Launches YouTube Channel Focused on Guns

Kyle Rittenhouse, the young man who used an AR-15 to defend himself during the August 2020 Kenosha, Wisconsin, Black Lives Matter riots, has launched a YouTube channel focused on guns.

Rittenhouse launched his channel Monday with a video welcoming channel subscribers:

Yahoo News reported the launch of the channel, noting that they asked YouTube if Rittenhouse’s channel will be allowed to stay on the platform.

YouTube indicated they monitor all channels and keep or delete them based on company policy.

A spokesperson for the platform said, “We also terminate channels that repeatedly or egregiously violate our policies in line with our long-standing three-strike system. All our policies are enforced consistently regardless of the uploader.”

On February 22, 2022, Breitbart News noted Rittenhouse’s launch of The Media Accountability Project (TMAP), a group intended to hold media accountable for lies and defamations.

Newsbusters.org pointed out that Rittenhouse announced the launch of TMAP during an interview with FOX News’ Tucker Carlson.

