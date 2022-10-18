Nolte: Far-Left NPR Acknowledges Bidenflation ‘Busting Budgets and Killing Joy’

Far-left NPR almost engaged in some real reporting about Joe Biden’s inflation crisis…

Almost:

Inflation is starting to seem like the horror movie monster that won’t die. The newest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows prices in September hit another 40 year high. What was striking about the data was that a lot of the worst inflation is hitting us at home: rent was up 7.2%, electricity prices are up 15.5%, groceries are up 13%.

The welfare queens at NPR even pointed out that natural gas is up a whopping 33 percent.

More importantly is NPR’s acknowledgment of how Biden’s deliberate mishandling of the economy and energy policy is killing what were once the simple pleasures of life.

Pleasures like a good steak and a weekend motorcycle trip are too expensive now for one man NPR interviewed. And we all know how demoralizing it is to go food shopping and fill our gas tanks. A trip to the grocery store that used to cost $45 under president Trump now costs something closer to $70 under His Fraudulency Joe Biden. This shocking reality takes the wind right out of your sails, especially with no end in sight. Yeah, no end in sight despite all the lies coming from Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), Biden, and the White House.

Inflation is hitting Americans hard at home — with prices soaring for electricity, groceries, rent, and even breakfast. A carton of eggs is 30.5% more expensive than it was last year.https://t.co/3lMEy63l48 — NPR (@NPR) October 18, 2022

Not to mention all this type of propaganda spewing from NPR:

But lately [Omair] Sharif [of Inflation Insights] has been delivering some good news. He thinks inflation will start dropping as soon as next month. He says the costs of rent, health insurance and clothing are showing signs of declining and he thinks this moment might be the darkness before the dawn.

“I feel better about the outlook than I have in quite a while. I’m hopeful that we should see a lot of relief coming,” Sharif told the welfare queens.

Oh, okay…

How long has this White House and its allies in fake news outlets such as NPR been telling us prosperity is right around the corner?

Take a look around, financial geniuses…

I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but gas prices are rising again. And guess what? Gas prices affect the price of everything else. You need fossil fuels to ship, store, manufacture, and advertise almost every product. Believe me; inflation will not improve until this country comes to its senses and evicts left-wing lunatics such as Biden, who deliberately destroyed our economy by shutting down domestic oil and gas exploration.

Democrats honestly believe they are saving the planet by destroying the middle class. Democrats also seem to believe that burning oil produced by our enemies does less damage to the planet than burning our own oil.

Democrats have exploded inflation, destroyed all our major cities, perverted art with Woke Nazism, and opened the borders to millions. This invasion depresses wages, exacerbates the housing shortage, increases scarcity, and, by extension, prices. Democrats are now openly targeting young children, looking to groom them through sexualization, and mutilate them with this trans madness through puberty blockers and irreversible surgeries.

At this point, only idiots and groomers vote Democrat.

