Republican Blake Masters is in a statistical tie with his opponent, Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ), in Arizona’s U.S. Senate race, according to a poll.

The poll, sponsored by Arizona Family Stations and conducted by HighGround, was released Tuesday and found that 39.6 percent of likely voters support Masters compared to 42.4 percent who say they back Kelly. Another five percent say they plan to vote for Libertarian Marc Victor, while nearly three percent plan to back another candidate. Ten percent are either undecided or refused to answer. As the differential between Masters and Kelly is just 2.8 percentage points, the Trump-endorsed Republican is within the margin of error, making the race a statistical tie.

Men are breaking for Masters over Kelly at a clip of 46.3 percent to 35.8 percent. Conversely, Kelly is doing better with women, garnering 48.5 percent of the demographics’ response to Masters’s 33.5 percent. The Republican holds an advantage in the 50-64 and 65+ age demographics, while Kelly leads among those under 29 and between 40-49 years of age. The candidates are in a dead heat when it comes to the 30-39 age group.

This current poll is consistent with another from last week that was conducted by OnMessage Inc. and was sponsored by the Heritage Action Fund. It had Kelly and Masters at 46 and 43 percent, respectively, as Breitbart News first reported. That poll and this current poll come on the heels of a Masters debate win on October 6 and a Trump rally in Mesa on October 9.

Masters torched Kelly for his inaction on the southern border after the Democrat claimed he had “been focused on the border since day one.”

“If that’s the best you can do, I respectfully request you resign, and let’s get somebody in the seat who will actually secure our border,” Masters declared. He also noted that Kelly, who has repeatedly voted against border security measures, has always had the leverage to secure border security in a deadlocked Senate but failed to do so.

He’s not “an innocent bystander in this; It’s not like he doesn’t have a say, and in a 50-50 deadlock Senate, his vote is incredibly powerful,” Masters told Breitbart News days after the debate. “Biden literally needed Mark Kelly’s vote to achieve anything on his agenda. And so Mark Kelly could have stood up, he could have dug in and actually fought for border security, and he didn’t.”

The Arizona Family Stations/ HighGround poll sampled 500 likely general election voters from October 12-13 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.3 percentage points.