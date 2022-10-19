Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki, now an MSNBC contributor, is wholly perplexed by the fact that there is a share of independent and Democrat voters who say they would support a candidate who questioned the legitimacy of the 2020 election.

Referencing a recent New York Times/Siena College survey, Psaki expressed confusion by one particular tidbit in the survey.

“Holy moly siena/NYT poll ‘more than a third of independent voters and a smaller but noteworthy contingent of Democrats said they were open to supporting candidates who reject the legitimacy of the 2020 election…’ as they focus on economic issues,” she exclaimed:

Psaki’s shock continues to show the disconnect between Democrat leadership and establishment media and their voters, and his trend is demonstrated in the latest Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll, which found voters choosing price increases/inflation, economy and jobs, and immigration as the most important issues facing the country today.

However, when asked what issues voters believe Democrat party leaders are most focused on, they said January 6, women’s rights, and the environment/climate change.

The NYT survey referenced by Psaki, specifically, asked respondents, “Thinking about a candidate for political office who you agree with on most positions, how comfortable would you be voting for that candidate if they say they think the 2020 election was stolen?”

Overall, 39 percent of voters said they would either be “very” or “somewhat” comfortable supporting such a candidate. Most Republicans, 71 percent, said the same, as did over one-third of independents, or 37 percent. Of those, 15 percent said they would be “very” comfortable doing so.

NYT continued:

The doubts about elections that have infected American politics since the 2020 contest show every sign of persisting well into the future, the poll suggested: Twenty-eight percent of all voters, including 41 percent of Republicans, said they had little to no faith in the accuracy of this year’s midterm elections.

Additionally, 12 percent of Democrats also said they would be either “very” or “somewhat” comfortable supporting the right candidate, even if they thought the 2020 U.S. election was stolen. Of those, four percent said they would be “very” comfortable.”