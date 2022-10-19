Democrat Rep. Abigail Spanberger (VA) accepted donations from a state delegate who wants to criminalize parents who do not “affirm” their child’s claim to be a member of the opposite sex.

Recently released campaign finance data from the FEC revealed that Spanberger accepted $250 from transgender advocate Del. Elizabeth Guzman in September. Spanberger also campaigned with Guzman on October 11.

.@SpanbergerVA07 was campaigning TWO DAYS AGO with the woman who is introducing legislation that would make it a felony for parents not to affirm their child’s claim of being transgender. ⬇️⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/qXd7rrXxqC — Ian Prior (@iandprior) October 14, 2022

As Breitbart News reported last week, Guzman planned to introduce legislation that would change the definition of child abuse to include parents who are not willing to “affirm” their child’s stated gender identity or sexual orientation.

Guzman’s legislation would be to combat Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s (R) model policies on the treatment of “transgender” students in Virginia schools. Under the state delegate’s radical plans, parents who do not affirm the gender their child chooses could be reported to Child Protective Services (CPS).

Spanberger, who recently accepted the endorsement of Guzman, has also told Breitbart News she does not endorse her legislation. Still, the Democrat campaigned with the radical state delegate and took money from her to fuel her campaign.

When asked whether or not Spanberger supports Guzman’s legislation after their joint campaign event, the Democrat congresswoman told Breitbart News that she doesn’t “support this legislation, and it does not have a path forward in the General Assembly.”

“It’s unclear how this proposed legislation intends to actually help transgender children and their families, which is what we should focus on,” Spanberger added.

Additionally, Youngkin, when given a chance to respond to Guzman’s legislation at a campaign event in Fredericksburg, Virginia, on Monday, said, “What we saw is a clear statement of what the progressive liberals believe. They believe if parents try to be parents, they should be investigated.”

“We saw Attorney General Garland out of the U.S. government investigating parents for standing up at board meetings,” Youngkin continued. “We saw my opponent last year stand up and say parents don’t have the right to see what’s being taught in classrooms.”

Watch:

Gov. Youngkin blasts Guzman’s bill which was first reported on by @7NewsDC “What we saw is a clear statement of what the progressive liberals believe. They believe if parents try to be parents they should be investigated.” Story: https://t.co/wTgE1kiy6Jpic.twitter.com/kBImG7Yqy1 — Nick Minock (@NickMinock) October 18, 2022

The National Republican Congressional Committee slammed the congresswoman for accepting a campaign donation from her by stating: “Abigail Spanberger is accepting cash from woke radicals who want to jail parents and diminish parental rights because she supports their dangerous agenda.”

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.