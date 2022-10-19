Nolte: Republican Blake Masters, Biden Puppet Mark Kelly Statistically Tied in AZ

Republican Blake Masters has surged to a statistical tie against Biden puppet Mark Kelly in Arizona’s U.S. Senate race.

Per the Daily Wire/Trafalgar poll, incumbent Biden puppet Kelly is in the lead by just one point: 47.4 to 46.4 percent. The same poll also shows Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake beating Democrat Katie Hobbs by three points: 49.2 to 46.4 percent:

Trafalgar is the most accurate pollster in America right now, and previous Trafalgar polls have shown Masters down by four and two points. This means Masters has real momentum.

Further, Biden puppet Kelly is the incumbent, and an incumbent sitting at 2.6 points below the magic 50 percent mark just three weeks from a hotly contested election is never a good sign. Per the invaluable RealClearPolitics poll of polls, Kelly is averaging just 46.5 percent support to Master’s 44 percent.

Of note is that Trafalgar asked undecideds how they feel about the job His Fraudulency Joe Biden is doing. A majority of 55.9 percent disapprove. That could be enough to nudge Masters over the top.

Also helping Masters is his debate performance against Kelly a little over two weeks ago. Masters eviscerated Kelly’s phony pose as a moderate and maverick.

“I’ve been focused on the border since day one,” claimed Kelly.

“We have a wide-open southern border, so if that’s the best you can do, I respectfully request you resign,” said Masters.

On top of looking like the left-wing extremist he is, Kelly looked weak and ineffective, and not just on the border. Masters told Arizona voters the truth about Kelly’s abortion extremism, which basically adds up to infanticide. Kelly would have zero limits on abortion, something huge majorities of Americans disagree with.

In this particular race and throughout the country, all the momentum is with the GOP. The Democrat party, including Biden puppet Kelly, is totally beholden to its far-left base, which comprises child groomers, trans lunatics, and hysterical white women with too much education and no wisdom.

Democrats want to flood elementary schools with gay porn and drag queens, open the southern border to a full-fledges invasion, empty the prisons, mutilate your child with gender-affirming butchery, and make us overpay for gasoline imported by our enemies while we do nothing to extract our own vast natural resources — something that would create jobs and make energy more affordable.

Oh, and Kelly is especially eager to confiscate your guns, which will further motivate the fascist FBI and those 87,000 IRS agents he voted for to raid your home.

