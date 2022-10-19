Photos: NYC Tent City for Migrants Includes Free WiFi, Video Games, Popcorn Maker, Foosball Tables

New York City officials have set up a tent city solely for migrants arriving on buses from Texas sent by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) that includes televisions, video games, laundry service, a popcorn maker, and more amenities.
Since Abbott and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) started sending border crossers and illegal aliens to New York City, a sanctuary city, more than 19,400 have arrived on buses — 73 percent of which remain in the city’s overcrowded homeless shelter system.
To relieve homeless shelters, Mayor Eric Adams (D) has set up a tent city solely for newly arrived migrants on Randall’s Island, which sits between Manhattan and Queens. New photos inside the tent city show a host of amenities for migrants, including recreation rooms, laundry services, and a stocked cafeteria, all paid for by New York taxpayers.
Specifically, the tent city will begin housing 500 single male migrants. The tent city features around-the-clock snacks, coffee, and tea as well as Xbox game consoles, televisions, couches, popcorn makers, foosball tables, board games, phones for international calls, and free WiFi.
The tent city, officials said, could eventually house 1,000 migrants.
Shelters to help handle an influx of immigrants are seen on Randall’s Island in New York City on October 14, 2022. (YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images)
A complex of giant tents built on Randall’s Island was officially opened for asylum seekers and international migrants in New York City on October 19, 2022. (Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Beds are seen in the dormitory during a tour of the Randall’s Island Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center on October 18, 2022 in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
A foosball table is seen in the recreation room during a tour of the Randall’s Island Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center on October 18, 2022 in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
A couch and tv are seen in the recreation room during a tour of the Randall’s Island Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center on October 18, 2022 in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
A couch and tv are seen in the recreation room during a tour of the Randall’s Island Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center on October 18, 2022 in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
Beds are seen in the dormitory during a tour of the Randall’s Island Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center on October 18, 2022 in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
The Randall’s Island Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center is seen on October 18, 2022 in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
Washer and dryers are seen during a tour of the Randall’s Island Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center on October 18, 2022 in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
The cafeteria is seen during a tour of the Randall’s Island Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center on October 18, 2022 in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
The cafeteria is seen during a tour of the Randall’s Island Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center on October 18, 2022 in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
The cafeteria is seen during a tour of the Randall’s Island Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center on October 18, 2022 in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
Beds are seen in the dormitory during a tour of the Randall’s Island Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center on October 18, 2022 in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
RV’s that will be used for coronavirus (COVID-19) isolation are seen during a tour of the Randall’s Island Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center on October 18, 2022 in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
Telephones are seen in the recreation room during a tour of the Randall’s Island Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center on October 18, 2022 in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
Beds are seen in the dormitory during a tour of the Randall’s Island Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center on October 18, 2022 in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
The Randall’s Island tents are expected to provide temporary shelter for 500 adults as the city’s homeless population has increased with the arrival of immigrants sent to the city by buses, mostly from Texas, in New York, United States on October 13, 2022. (Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Telephones are seen in the recreation room during a tour of the Randall’s Island Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center on October 18, 2022 in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
The Randall’s Island tents are expected to provide temporary shelter for 500 adults as the city’s homeless population has increased with the arrival of immigrants sent to the city by buses, mostly from Texas, in New York, United States on October 13, 2022. (Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Washer and dryers are seen during a tour of the Randall’s Island Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center on October 18, 2022 in New York City. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
The Randall’s Island tents are expected to provide temporary shelter for 500 adults as the city’s homeless population has increased with the arrival of immigrants sent to the city by buses, mostly from Texas, in New York, United States on October 13, 2022. (Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.