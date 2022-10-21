January 6 Committee Issues Subpoena to Trump After Botched Rollout

The U.S. House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol finally issued a formal subpoena to former President Donald Trump on Friday, a week after voting to do so, after delays resulting from the committee’s failure to identify Trump’s lawyer.

As Breitbart News reported Thursday, citing ABC News:

The U.S. House committee investigating the January 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol made a big show of voting to subpoena former President Donald Trump last week — but it has not actually issued the subpoena, because it cannot actually identify Trump’s attorney. ABC News reported Wednesday: The Jan. 6 committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol has yet to formally subpoena former President Donald Trump, in part because investigators are still trying to find someone authorized to accept service of it, sources familiar with the matter tell ABC News. … [M]ultiple lawyers representing Trump have told committee investigators they aren’t permitted to formally accept service of the subpoena on behalf of Trump, sources familiar with the deliberations say.

The committee finally found an attorney to whom it could serve process, and did so. The Washington Post reported:

[Reps. Liz] Cheney and [Bennie] Thompson outlined 19 document requests, in which they are seeking Trump’s communications with Roger Stone, former Secret Service agent Anthony Ornato, attorneys John Eastman and Sidney Powell, and more than a dozen other people and members of extremists groups. The committee is requesting the “information sufficient to identify every telephone or other communications device” that Trump used from Nov. 3, 2020, to Jan. 20, 2021. They also specifically requested communications conducted on Signal, an encrypted phone messaging application, on any personal devices, or communication conducted by any other means.

Trump has been told he has until Monday, Nov. 14, to testify — which is less than a week after the 2022 midterm elections.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. His recent book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.