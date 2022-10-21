Nolte: Nearly 70% of Parents Disapprove of Joe Biden

By a stunning margin of 69 to 24 percent, Americans with children disapprove of His Fraudulency Joe Biden’s job performance.

That puts him 45 points underwater with parents.

To understand just how bad this is, in the 2020 presidential election, Biden won parents by a six-point margin, 52 to 46 percent.

This same Monmouth poll found that Biden’s overall job approval rating is 13 points underwater, with only 40 percent approving while 53 percent disapprove.

In the generic poll on who should win the midterm House and Senate races, those polled chose Republicans over Democrats by a four-point margin, 49 to 45 percent.

The parent polling numbers are pretty stunning.

Biden went from being plus six points with parents to minus 45 points. If this poll is correct, that’s a 51-point swing.

Fifty-one points.

Moreover, if Biden is underwater by even half that amount, there’s a good chance pollsters are missing that in their weighting.

Remember, pollsters poll a whole bunch of people… Different age groups, races, demographics… And then they take those results and weight them to what they believe the electorate will look like: what percentage of men, women, college graduates, Hispanics, etc., will come out and vote. And it’s the science of weighting that separates good from lousy pollsters. Outfits like the Washington Post, Fox News, and Quinnipiac are garbage polls, have been garbage polls for countless election cycles… They are such garbage, I don’t even pay attention to them. It’s more like trolling than polling…

Monmouth, I consider an okay pollster. Not terrible, not great…

Nevertheless, if parents have swung 51 or even 20 points against Biden and, by extension, the Democrat party, how many pollsters are weighting the potential of parental turnout accordingly?

What I mean is this…

Parents are right now looking at the Democrat party as a dangerous institution openly aligned with a leftist transsexual activist movement that is nothing less than a conspiracy of groomers using “civil rights” as an excuse to sexualize little kids. Parents know it is Democrats flooding schools (including elementary schools) with gay porn, applauding sexually explicit drag queen performances in front of small children, and pushing this anti-science trans agenda that results in the permanent mutilation of children by way of irreversible sex change surgeries and puberty blockers.

What’s more, all the above comes hot on the heels of Democrats closing schools and forcing kids into masks for no valid scientific reason.

Can you imagine how motivated these parents are to vote, to send a message to a political party that has already harmed their children through disastrous coronavirus policies and remains a threat to them through grooming and transsexual propaganda?

Here’s the question…

Are the polls picking up this energy? Or are pollsters weighting under the assumption that this midterm turnout will look like previous midterms?

I’m convinced — and this is something I’ve been saying for more than a year and did not back down on during the summer when the fake pollsters told us Democrats were surging over the abortion issue —that the pollsters are missing an undertow in the electorate… The same undertow that nearly resulted in the GOP prevailing in deep-blue New Jersey last year.

And that undertow is parents who accurately see every level of the Democrat party — from school boards to the White House — as a clear and present danger to their children’s emotional and physical well-being.

Democrats are coming for America’s children.

They want to mutilate them and emotionally damage them into future Democrats.

Parents see this.

Decent parents are about to do something about it.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.