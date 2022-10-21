Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake has a four-point lead over Democrat Katie Hobbs, meanwhile, Republican Blake Masters is trailing closely behind Sen. Mark Kelly (D) in the state’s U.S. Senate race, according to a co/efficient poll released Friday.

The poll found that 48.6 percent of likely Arizona voters say they would vote for Lake, compared to 45.3 percent who support Hobbs. Lake is also more favored than Hobbs among Arizonans, with Lake’s favorability rating sitting at 45.8, compared to Hobbs’ 39.5 percent.

Arizona Governor:

Kari Lake (R) 49% (+4)

Katie Hobbs (D) 45%

.

Arizona Senate:

Mark Kelly (D-inc) 47% (+2)

Blake Masters (R) 45%

Marc Victor (L) 3% .@coefficientpoll, 1,111 LV, 10/20-21https://t.co/j0HHKAsqcV — Political Polls (@Politics_Polls) October 21, 2022

Co/efficient’s poll is one of several recent surveys that found Lake polling higher than Hobbs. Lake has a 1.6-point advantage over Hobbs, according to the RealClearPolitics average.

Lake’s lead comes as Hobbs has refused to answer Lake’s repeated calls for a televised debate between the two candidates before election day.

“How do you debate someone who refuses to accept the truth, who doesn’t live in facts?” Hobbs recently said on MSNBC.

Meanwhile, in the state’s Senate race, Masters is trailing closely behind Sen. Kelly, polling at 44.8 percent compared to Kelly’s 46.6 percent. However, Kelly’s narrow lead is well within the poll’s ±3.09 percent margin of error, which means the race is statistically tied.

Libertarian Senate candidate Marc Victor also received 3.5 percent support in the poll.

Co/efficient surveyed 1,111 likely Arizona voters from October 20 to October 21.

