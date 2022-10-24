Biden Begins Offering Free Flu Vaccines to Border Crossers, Illegal Aliens

Border crossers and illegal aliens arriving at the southern border will now be offered a free flu vaccine thanks to an initiative by President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

For the first time in American history, border crossers and illegal aliens will be offered free flu vaccines when they arrive at the United States-Mexico border.

The Biden administration started the initiative about a month ago and has already given the vaccine to thousands of border crossers and illegal aliens, many of whom will be released into American communities as part of an expansive Catch and Release network.

CBS News reports:

Since Sept. 28, when DHS started the influenza vaccination effort, more than 24,000 migrant adults and children have received a flu shot while in the custody of Customs and Border Protection (CBP), which processes unauthorized migrants and asylum-seekers, according to unpublished government data.

[Emphasis added] … “For us, this was just a logistical challenge. But the public health and clinical rationale was evident from day one,” Gandhi said, noting that CBP is administering an average of 1,000 flu shots to migrants per day. [Emphasis added]

Similarly, the Biden administration has given the COVID-19 vaccine to more than 173,000 border crossers and illegal aliens apprehended at the southern border, including about 20,000 child border crossers.

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), both of which hold border crossers and illegal aliens in their custody, have vaccinated more than 162,500 individuals thus far.

Biden’s flu vaccine initiative is only the administration’s latest effort to transform the U.S.-Mexico border into a mere checkpoint where border crossers and illegal aliens are briefly detained, given necessary medical attention, and then released into American communities.

From February 2021 to August 2022, nearly 1.35 million border crossers and illegal aliens have been released into the U.S. interior by the Biden administration — a foreign population twice the population of Boston, Massachusetts, nearly three times the size of Atlanta, Georgia, and about 20 times the population of Portland, Maine.

Likewise, in Fiscal Year 2022, Biden’s DHS oversaw a record-breaking more than 2.2 million apprehensions of border crossers and illegal aliens at the southern border.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.