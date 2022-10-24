Marco Rubio Volunteer Viciously Attacked by Assailants Who Said Republicans Weren’t Allowed in Their Neighborhood

Sen. Marco Rubio, speaks at a campaign rally along with other Florida Republican politicians and candidates running in the U.S. 2022 midterm elections, in West Miami, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, Twitter/Marco Rubio
Hannah Bleau

A volunteer for Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) was brutally attacked while canvassing for the campaign in Hialeah, Florida, leaving him with a broken jaw and internal bleeding.

According to the senator, who is facing off against Democrat Rep. Val Demings (D-FL) in roughly two weeks, four individuals attacked the canvasser, allegedly telling him that Republicans were not allowed in their neighborhood. The man, who will also require facial reconstruction surgery, was wearing a shirt supporting Rubio and hat supporting Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).

ST PETERSBURG, FL - JUNE 28: Democratic Senate candidate Rep. Val Demings (D-FL) gives a campaign speech in front of her supporters on June 28, 2022 in St Petersburg, Florida. Rep. Demings is campaigning to become the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate and to challenge Republican Sen. Marco Rubio for his seat in November. (Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images)

Rep. Val Demings (D-FL) (left) is campaigning to become the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate and to challenge Republican Sen. Marco Rubio (right) for his seat in November. (Octavio Jones/Getty Images)

Last night one of our canvassers wearing my T-shirt and a DeSantis hat was brutally attacked by 4 animals who told him Republicans weren’t allowed in their neighborhood in #Hialeah #Florida He suffered internal bleeding, a broken jaw & will need facial reconstructive surgery,” Rubio said, providing pictures of the man, who can be seen with a black eye and blood running down his face:

The attack comes several weeks after President Biden identified MAGA Republicans as a major “threat to the country.”

“Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic,” Biden said, adding that there is “no question that the Republican Party today is dominated, driven, and intimidated by Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans, and that is a threat to this country.”

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 14: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on lowering costs for American families at Irvine Valley Community College in Irvine, California, United States on October 14, 2022. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on lowering costs for American families at Irvine Valley Community College in Irvine, California, United States on October 14, 2022. (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

“Democrats, independents, mainstream Republicans: We must be stronger, more determined, and more committed to saving American democracy than MAGA Republicans are to — to destroying American democracy,” he added.

Notably, Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL), who is challenging DeSantis in this year’s gubernatorial race, praised Biden, telling his supporters that he was “so damn proud” of Biden for demonizing millions of Americans:

Other Democrats have embraced the hostile rhetoric as well, including Democrat Ohio Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH). He came under fire after encouraging Democrats to “kill and confront” the “extremist” MAGA movement.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.