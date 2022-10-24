Marco Rubio Volunteer Viciously Attacked by Assailants Who Said Republicans Weren’t Allowed in Their Neighborhood

A volunteer for Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) was brutally attacked while canvassing for the campaign in Hialeah, Florida, leaving him with a broken jaw and internal bleeding.

According to the senator, who is facing off against Democrat Rep. Val Demings (D-FL) in roughly two weeks, four individuals attacked the canvasser, allegedly telling him that Republicans were not allowed in their neighborhood. The man, who will also require facial reconstruction surgery, was wearing a shirt supporting Rubio and hat supporting Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).

“Last night one of our canvassers wearing my T-shirt and a DeSantis hat was brutally attacked by 4 animals who told him Republicans weren’t allowed in their neighborhood in #Hialeah #Florida He suffered internal bleeding, a broken jaw & will need facial reconstructive surgery,” Rubio said, providing pictures of the man, who can be seen with a black eye and blood running down his face:

The attack comes several weeks after President Biden identified MAGA Republicans as a major “threat to the country.”

“Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic,” Biden said, adding that there is “no question that the Republican Party today is dominated, driven, and intimidated by Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans, and that is a threat to this country.”

“Democrats, independents, mainstream Republicans: We must be stronger, more determined, and more committed to saving American democracy than MAGA Republicans are to — to destroying American democracy,” he added.

Notably, Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL), who is challenging DeSantis in this year’s gubernatorial race, praised Biden, telling his supporters that he was “so damn proud” of Biden for demonizing millions of Americans:

Charlie Cringe worshipping Joe Biden again: "How many of you saw Biden’s speech last night on national TV? God love him. He told it straight… The president laid it out, he didn’t hold back and I am so damn proud of him for it.” 🙄 pic.twitter.com/uFlcaUMtiO — DeSantis War Room 🐊 #FloridaStrong (@DeSantisWarRoom) September 6, 2022

Other Democrats have embraced the hostile rhetoric as well, including Democrat Ohio Senate candidate Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH). He came under fire after encouraging Democrats to “kill and confront” the “extremist” MAGA movement.