Gloria Allred Prepares Zoom Call with Another Anonymous Woman Accusing Herschel Walker of Aiding Abortion

Celebrity feminist attorney Gloria Allred will hold a press conference Wednesday with an unnamed woman who will accuse Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker of once driving her to an abortion clinic to abort their unborn baby.

Allred issued a press release hours ahead of the event saying the woman, whom Allred referred to as “Jane Doe,” will “allege that she had a romantic, intimate relationship with Herschel Walker and that he drove her to an abortion clinic to have an abortion after she became pregnant as a result of her relationship with him.”

Allred, who is based in California, will hold the press conference at her office in Los Angeles, but the accuser will appear virtually via Zoom rather than in person.

Allred noted in the press release that cameras will be permitted at her office but that she will be enforcing a coronavirus vaccine and mask mandate for those who wished to attend.

“You must show proof of vaccination and wear a mask in the office. … Jane Doe will not do interviews after the press conference,” the press release read.

The allegation from the left-wing attorney and her client comes after the Daily Beast reported at the beginning of October that Walker, who is vocally pro-life, was being accused by the mother of one of his four children of paying for her to have an abortion in 2009.

Walker, a University of Georgia football legend and former NFL player, is facing incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) in a highly competitive Senate battle in Georgia that could determine which party controls the Senate majority next year.

Walker has faced incessant personal attacks from the media in the weeks leading up to the election, but they appear to have done little damage as polls show the race is currently neck-and-neck.

In regard to the initial abortion allegation in the Daily Beast, Walker called it a “flat-out lie.”

Walker has not responded to the new allegation at this stage, but a source with the campaign told Breitbart News the campaign does plan to comment publicly. The source quipped in a text of the choice to use Allred, “I was expecting Avenatti tbh,” in reference to the disgraced former attorney of Stormy Daniels who was found guilty of defrauding his high-profile client.

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR), who recently joined Walker on the campaign trail in Carrollton, Georgia, stated of the new allegation, “The Democrats’ economic record is so disastrous that they’ll soon trot out Gloria Allred with anonymous accusations. Happens every cycle!”

The Democrats' economic record is so disastrous that they'll soon trot out Gloria Allred with anonymous accusations. Happens every cycle! — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) October 26, 2022

The press conference is set to take place at 2:30 p.m. Eastern time.