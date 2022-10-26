The Air Force confirmed that one of its personnel leaked confidential military records of Republican U.S. House candidate Jennifer-Ruth Green to an opposition research firm just weeks before the mid-term elections, according to two Indiana Republican congressmen.

Republican Study Committee Chairman Jim Banks and Rep. Larry Bucshon said in a statement Wednesday that they spoke to Air Force Inspector General Lt. Gen. Stephen Davis and that the Air Force was taking full responsibility for the leak of records — which was then reported by Politico — that revealed that Green, an Air National Guard lieutenant colonel, was sexually assaulted during her time in the military.

Green said she had begged the outlet not to report her sexual assault, but they did so anyway. She accused her opponent, incumbent Rep. Frank Mrvan, and his allies for the leak, but a spokesman for Politico, Brad Dayspring, claimed at the time that the records were obtained through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request.

Banks and Bucshon said in a statement:

On yesterday’s call, the Air Force took full responsibility for improperly releasing Lt Col Green’s confidential personnel records to an opposition research firm just weeks before the midterm election. Lt. Gen. Davis informed us that the leaker has been identified and will be held accountable. The Air Force completed its preliminary investigation and is currently investigating whether the leaker had a political or financial motive, whether the leaker acted alone, and if the Air Force needs to strengthen policies related to its handling of confidential records.

The National Republican Congressional Committee tweeted that the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee appears to have leaked the records to Politico.

A Daily Caller report said the DCCC had hired an opposition research firms for the Mrvan-Green race — the Due Diligence Group, and that the Mrvan campaign had hired Deep Dive Political Research. Neither firm responded to a request for comment by the outlet.

Green tweeted about the Air Force’s revelation:

We now have confirmation that my records weren’t properly obtained through FOIA as @Politico claimed. They were obtained by a Democrat opposition research firm & their release was illegal. It’s the worst of politics. Hoosiers deserve better than @RepMrvan.

Banks and Bucshon said the Air Force “improperly affected a competitive House race and must provide transparency before election day.” They said:

We are calling on the Air Force to publicly take responsibility for mishandling Lt Col Green’s service records. Additionally, before the midterm election, the Air Force should release any information it has regarding the financial relationship between the DCCC and the opposition research firm that sent confidential records to Politico’s Adam Wren to smear a servicemember who happens to be running for public office.

“No servicemember should have to fear that their confidential service records will be used against them. The Air Force must take immediate steps towards transparency for the sake of all veterans and servicemembers.”

Banks is also a Navy reservist and the ranking member of the House Armed Services Subcommittee on Cyber, Innovative Technologies, and Information Systems.

