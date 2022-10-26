Nolte: Debate Host Says John Fetterman’s Camp Claim of Closed Caption Errors Is a Lie

After Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s campaign tried to blame its candidate’s humiliating debate performance on a closed captioning system “filled with errors,” Nexstar Media Groups, who hosted the debate, said that was a lie.

Here’s the statement from the Fetterman campaign [emphasis mine throughout]:

We are thrilled with John’s performance. He did remarkably well tonight — especially when you consider that he’s still recovering from a stroke and was working off of delayed captions filled with errors. John won countless exchanges, counter-punched aggressively, and pushed back on Oz’s cruelty and attacks.

Gary Weitman, Nexstar’s Chief Communications Officer, responded with this statement:

Both candidates were offered the opportunity for two full rehearsals with the same equipment used in tonight’s debate; Mr. Fetterman chose to do only one. In fact, Nexstar’s production team went to extraordinary lengths to ensure the effectiveness of the closed captioning process, and to accommodate several last-minute requests of the Fetterman campaign. The closed captioning process functioned as expected during rehearsal and again during tonight’s debate. We regret that Mr. Fetterman and his campaign feel otherwise.

It’s not difficult to choose who to believe here.

The corporate media have done everything possible to drag Fetterman over the finish line, including offering this closed captioning system. Moreover, this debate proves the Fetterman campaign and the media have been lying all along about Fetterman’s fitness to serve. He’s in no shape to be hauled around the campaign trail. He’s in no shape to debate. He should be resting and receiving intense rehabilitation. He’s certainly in no shape to serve as a U.S. senator.

What I can’t get over is that the Fetterman campaign chose to do only one rehearsal with two opportunities to rehearse with that closed caption system.

Why?

Everyone, especially the Fetterman campaign, understood how important this debate was, and not just in Pennsylvania. The winner of this seat could very well decide which party controls the U.S. Senate for the next two years. So why wouldn’t Team Fetterman take advantage of every crutch the corporate media offered him? Why blow off that second rehearsal?

I don’t have an answer.

Maybe the campaign knows its candidate is so far gone there was no point?

Which brings us to another question…

Why is the campaign lying about an error-ridden closed captioning system, which is almost certainly something that can be checked by reviewing the closed captioning transcript?

First off, it’s a good way to offer an excuse to people desperate to rationalize their vote for Fetterman.

Secondly, the campaign is hoping to change the subject, to move the debate away from this debacle to something — anything! — else.

Fetterman’s performance was so disastrous that, at least for now, even the corporate media haven’t been able to do anything but shake their collective heads. Before this piece is published, though, the media will probably have figured out a way to change the subject. They might even attack Nexstar, one of their very own.

To aid and abet a Democrat, the media will destroy who or whatever is necessary. Ask Dasha Burns about that.

