Tudor Dixon, the Republican gubernatorial candidate in Michigan, smacked down Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s (D) claims that she is an “election denier,” during the candidates’ second debate on Tuesday.

Whitmer’s accusations came after the moderators asked each candidate if they would support the outcome of Michigan’s proposal three, which would enshrine abortion rights into the state constitution.

Gretchen has no limits on abortion and doesn’t have the courage to tell you the truth. — Tudor Dixon (@TudorDixon) October 25, 2022

Dixon said she would “absolutely” support the will of Michigan voters, as she noted during her first debate against Whitmer.

Dixon said:

Absolutely. I have said that from the very beginning. There are no laws that I think I’m more powerful than. I know the governor has gone around laws before and, in fact, around the Constitution and doesn’t believe that the governor is beholden to law or Constitution, but I do not feel that way. Absolutely. If this is what the people want, then I will enforce that.

However, when moderators posed the same question to Whitmer, she accused Dixon of being an “election denier.”

Whitmer said:

I will always accept the will of people. I think you’re asking a really interesting question, though. When you say “will you accept the will of the people?”, I think that is a question that should be posed to Mrs. Dixon. She refuses to accept the outcome of the last election. She has not yet said she will accept the outcome of the next election. So when she says she will accept the will of the people, she is an election denier and does never, ever has said that Joe Biden actually won this last election.

In response to the accusations, Dixon noted that Whitmer’s lieutenant governor, Garlin Gilchrist, questioned the outcome of his 2017 Detroit city clerk candidacy and demanded a recount.

Gretchen Whitmer is running with an election denier. When will she drop Garlin Gilchrist from her ticket? https://t.co/w5xMZVkFry — Tudor Dixon (@TudorDixon) October 25, 2022

Dixon said:

I would like to comment on Gretchen Whitmer and her demeanor tonight, coming after me, calling me an election denier. We know that this is going to be the way the evening goes. But I’m wondering when she will say that she can’t run with Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist anymore because I would believe that he’s also an election denier since he came out in 2017 and asked for a recount. In fact, he said that the election system in Detroit was, I think the quote is, “in complete chaos.” So I’m wondering if she’s going to say that she can no longer run with an election denier.

Whitmer called Dixon’s argument “silly,” ignored Dixon’s concerns, then doubled down on her commitment to “reproductive choice.”

“That’s silly, I’m gonna stay focused On fighting to make sure that women in the state still have the ability to make our own decisions about our bodies and our futures. Let’s be very clear, the right to have reproductive choice is important for women of all ages, from all walks of life,” Whitmer said.

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.