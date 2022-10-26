‘We Need Change’: Left-wing Icon Cenk Uygur Backs Caruso over Bass for L.A. Mayor

PASADENA, CA - JULY 30: Cenk Uygur at the 'Cenk Uygur vs. Ben Shapiro' panel during Politicon at Pasadena Convention Center on July 30, 2017 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Politicon)
Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Politicon
Cenk Uygur, founder of The Young Turks, a left-wing media network, came out Wednesday in favor of billionaire businessman Rick Caruso (D) over establishment favorite Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA) in the race for mayor of Los Angeles, stunning local observers.

Uygur posted a viral tweet stating that life in L.A. has become intolerable, and that Bass simply offers voters business-as-usual:

Asked by political reporter Elex Michaelson of Fox KTTV-11 whether he backs Caruso’s insurgent campaign, Uygur said yes:

Confronted by critics on the left who accused him of supporting a “billionaire,” Uygur countered that the establishment had failed:

Uygur’s announcement came a day before Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is due to hold a rally for Bass, who is flagging in the polls.

Sanders endorsed Uygur’s campaign for Congresss in a special election in 2019, until Uygur was accused of misogynistic statements.

As Breitbart News noted this week, Caruso has caught up to Bass, and the two are in a statistical tie in the closely-watched race.

