Kelly Tshibaka, the Trump-backed Republican U.S. Senate candidate in Alaska, said during a debate against Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) that the January 6 committee’s investigation “hasn’t come up once” when speaking to voters on the campaign trail, and instead, Alaskans are focused on economic issues like record-high inflation.

During Thursday’s debate, the moderates asked each candidate if they think Trump should comply with the January 6 Committee’s subpoena and if they think he committed a crime for his actions leading up to January 6.

Murkowski noted that when Congress issues a subpoena to a former president, “it is not done lightly,” and added that the subpoena “needs to be taken seriously.” Murkowski then called on Trump to testify before the committee.

“I think that he should accept and testify under subpoena. I doubt that he will,” Murkowski said. “As to whether or not there were crimes that he was engaged in crimes that were committed, I think this is what the process will determine as it moves forward.”

“I do think, however, that this is something that is left unfinished in the minds of so many in this country in terms of the former president’s role,” she added.

Tshibaka noted that the subpoena is being adjudicated in the judicial branch before adding that the January 6 issue “hasn’t come up once” when she’s spoken with Alaskans throughout her campaign.

“The legality of the subpoena is being adjudicated in the court system now, And that’s the proper place for it to be determined,” Tshibaka said. “The people who engaged in illegal activities that day were the ones who entered the Capitol and broke the laws and they should be held accountable.”

“But I’ve knocked on thousands of doors across Alaska. So with all that being said, this question hasn’t come up once when I talk to Alaskans,” Tshibaka said. “Alaskans are focused on the issues affecting them right now in their homes and in their wallets, and the issues affecting them in the future. And those are things like inflation, public safety, the erosion of our constitutional rights, education.”

“Those are the issues I think we need to start focusing on as the United States Senate so that we can help the people of Alaska,” Tshibaka said.

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.