Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake cut a pair of video endorsements for her counterparts in Pennsylvania and Michigan as election day nears.

Lake, a former news anchor who has rapidly turned into a MAGA star, released the ads for Tudor Dixon and Doug Mastriano, the GOP gubernatorial nominees in Michigan and Pennsylvania, on Friday, as Politico first reported.

In her video to Michiganders, Lake slammed Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) and gave Dixon her “complete and total endorsement.”

Lake began the ad with:

Hey, Michigan, it’s Kari Lake. I’m running for governor of Arizona, but I wanted to reach out to you and talk to you about your governor’s race in your state. Gretchen Whitmer has done more to harm her citizens and children in that state than just about any governor in American history.

“I encourage you to vote for the true outsider and patriot. Please vote for Tudor Dixon on November 8. Tudor will be an incredible leader for Michigan,” Lake continued. “She has my complete and total endorsement.”

Dixon shared the video and thanked Lake for the endorsement in a tweet.

Lake is running against Arizona’s Democrat Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, who she has dubbed a”coward” for refusing to debate. In her video for Pennsylvanians, she branded Mastriamno’s opponent, Democrat Attorney General Josh Shapiro, as a “coward” as well.

“Like us here in Arizona, you guys know what it’s like to have a coward seeking election that refuses to debate. We can’t afford cowardice right now,” said Lake adding:

I ask you to vote for Doug Mastriano. America is in desperate need of strong governors like Ron DeSantis and Kristi Noem, and I know with America First governors like myself and Doug Mastriano added to the list, we can strengthen our states and pull back power from the federal government. Please vote for Doug Mastriano on November 8. He has my complete and total endorsement.

Lake’s rapid rise to prominence in the Republican Party is striking fear in the hearts of Democrat strategists who are watching her turn into a “major MAGA star” before their very eyes, as Axios reported earlier this month. Her endorsements of fellow candidates and the virality of the posts on social media reinforce her status as a major up-and-coming player in the GOP at the national level.