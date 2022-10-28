Democrat Rep. Charlie Crist’s (D-FL) running mate Karla Hernández-Mats apparently believes that a person cannot be Hispanic if he or she does not support illegal immigration, as she stated Republican Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez, who is a Cuban-American, should have her Latina card “revoked” because she does not support leftist immigration policies.

“I have a very diverse background because of where I grew up, and just the environment that I grew up in,” Hernández-Mats stated, before deeming the lieutenant governor unworthy of being considered a Latina.

“I’ll tell you this. I know that, you know, technically she’s considered a Latina. But I think that her Latina card should be revoked,” the Democrat said.

“The moment that she said and she was ok, as a Cuban American, saying that she was ok with putting Cubans on a bus and sending them to Delaware, which is where President Biden lives,” she said, describing President Biden as the “compassionate president that came over here” to “save” them.

Hernández-Mats concluded that the Republican is “out of touch with her community,” solely because she does not support the left’s open borders policies.

“So I like to think that I’m the only Latina that’s running for this seat, and really, that I represent all of our issues, all of our communities. You know, I was born and raised in Hialeah. I’m an American, but I’m very proud of my Latino heritage and very proud of everything that we represent,” she added:

Karla Marx on @JeanetteNunezFL: "Technically, she's considered a Latina, but I think that her Latina card should be revoked." According to Democrat politicians, you can't be Hispanic if you don't support illegal immigration. pic.twitter.com/A0FSAXAYIb — DeSantis War Room 🐊 #FloridaStrong (@DeSantisWarRoom) October 27, 2022

Nuñez responded to the Democrat’s critiques on Thursday evening, sharing a video of her parents, Cuban exiles, waving an American flag during her inauguration in 2019.

“These are my parents at our inauguration in 2019. As the daughter of Cuban exiles, I proudly carry their legacy and no one can take that away from me,” she said, adding, “Hispanic by heritage, American by the grace of God”:

These are my parents at our inauguration in 2019. As the daughter of Cuban exiles, I proudly carry their legacy and no one can take that away from me. Hispanic by heritage, American by the grace of God. pic.twitter.com/XUwUWr5yHA — Jeanette M. Nuñez (@JeanetteNunezFL) October 27, 2022

This is far from the first time Crist’s running mate has insulted those who disagree with her political views, openly mocking parents who are concerned about woke indoctrination in schools, attempting to make a joke out of their concerns by pretending that they are nonexistent: