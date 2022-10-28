Charlie Crist’s Running Mate: Republican Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez’s ‘Latina Card Should Be Revoked’

Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist speaks with his running mate Karla Hernandez-Mats during an event with former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords of Arizona, at Florida International University, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Miami. State Democratic officials and candidates joined with Giffords for events on Monday as she continued her Florida …
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell
Hannah Bleau

Democrat Rep. Charlie Crist’s (D-FL) running mate Karla Hernández-Mats apparently believes that a person cannot be Hispanic if he or she does not support illegal immigration, as she stated Republican Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez, who is a Cuban-American, should have her Latina card “revoked” because she does not support leftist immigration policies.

“I have a very diverse background because of where I grew up, and just the environment that I grew up in,” Hernández-Mats stated, before deeming the lieutenant governor unworthy of being considered a Latina.

“I’ll tell you this. I know that, you know, technically she’s considered a Latina. But I think that her Latina card should be revoked,” the Democrat said.

“The moment that she said and she was ok, as a Cuban American, saying that she was ok with putting Cubans on a bus and sending them to Delaware, which is where President Biden lives,” she said, describing President Biden as the “compassionate president that came over here” to “save” them.

Florida Governor-elect Ron DeSantis, left, listens as Lieutenant Governor-elect Jeanette Nunez speaks to members of the media after attending a school roundtable, Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, at the Brauser Maimonides Academy, an Orthodox Jewish day school in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Florida Governor-elect Ron DeSantis, left, listens as Lieutenant Governor-elect Jeanette Nunez speaks to members of the media after attending a school roundtable, Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, at the Brauser Maimonides Academy, an Orthodox Jewish day school in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Hernández-Mats concluded that the Republican is “out of touch with her community,” solely because she does not support the left’s open borders policies.

“So I like to think that I’m the only Latina that’s running for this seat, and really, that I represent all of our issues, all of our communities. You know, I was born and raised in Hialeah. I’m an American, but I’m very proud of my Latino heritage and very proud of everything that we represent,” she added:

Nuñez responded to the Democrat’s critiques on Thursday evening, sharing a video of her parents, Cuban exiles, waving an American flag during her inauguration in 2019.

“These are my parents at our inauguration in 2019. As the daughter of Cuban exiles, I proudly carry their legacy and no one can take that away from me,” she said, adding, “Hispanic by heritage, American by the grace of God”:

This is far from the first time Crist’s running mate has insulted those who disagree with her political views, openly mocking parents who are concerned about woke indoctrination in schools, attempting to make a joke out of their concerns by pretending that they are nonexistent:

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.