New York City, New York, officials are readying a plan to fill more luxury hotels with border crossers and illegal aliens arriving daily on buses from Texas.

For more than six months, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has been busing border crossers and illegal aliens to New York City, a sanctuary city. The latest figures show that more than 19,400 border crossers and illegal aliens have arrived on buses — 73 percent of whom remain in the city’s overcrowded homeless shelter system.

City officials have started putting the new arrivals in a tent city located on Randall’s Island that includes free WiFi, video games, laundry service, a popcorn maker, and other amenities.

Now officials will also house about 160 border crossers and illegal aliens in the Washington Jefferson Hotel in Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood.

W42ST reports that in “…emails obtained by W42ST, the Department of Social Services (DSS) informed local elected officials and some Manhattan Community Board 4 members late Monday evening” of the new arrangements:

“As you are aware, New York City is currently in a state of emergency as we continue to experience a sharp increase in asylum seekers from Latin America and other regions, with more than 16,000 individuals entering New York City’s shelter system since May,” the email said. [Emphasis added] “The City is continuing to work to provide comprehensive support and resources to these individuals in addition to our everyday New Yorkers experiencing hardship, and at this time must move rapidly to meet our legal and moral obligation to house those in need.” [Emphasis added]

Meanwhile, The Row NYC has reportedly been housing border crossers and illegal aliens as well and officials said the luxury hotel will house a maximum of 200.

At this week’s New York gubernatorial debate, Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) blasted Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul for having failed to demand President Joe Biden’s administration crack down on illegal immigration at the United States-Mexico border.

The latest estimates reveal that about 5.5 million border crossers and illegal aliens have arrived at the southern border since Biden took office. From February 2021 to August 2022, the Biden administration released about 1.35 million border crossers and illegal aliens into American communities.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.