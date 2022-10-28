Police Dispatch Audio: Paul Pelosi When Calling Cops Said ‘He Doesn’t Know Who the Male Is but He Advised that His Name Is David and He Is a Friend’ 

Paul Pelosi reportedly told 911 dispatch that the individual who allegedly attacked him with a hammer in his home “is a friend,” according to a police dispatch call early Friday morning.

The alleged intruder reportedly attacked Paul Pelosi with a hammer, which forced him to undergo emergency surgery for his injuries.

Officers later identified 42-year-old Berkeley resident David DePape as Pelosi’s attacker. DePape was reportedly wearing only underwear when officers arrived on the scene. He was taken into custody and will be charged with multiple felonies, including attempted murder, San Francisco district attorney Brooke Jenkins announced.

1/ The investigation into this horrific attack continues. We are coordinating closely w/ fed. & local law enforcement partners. As of now, we believe there will be enough evidence to charge multiple felonies: attempted murder, assault w/ a deadly weapon, burglary & elder abuse. https://t.co/AEewOfNiZP — Brooke Jenkins 謝安宜 (@BrookeJenkinsSF) October 28, 2022

Emergency dispatch officials provided the police officers with an address on the 2600 block of Broadway street in San Francisco’s Pacific Heights neighborhood, according to a dispatch call that took place around 2:28 a.m. on Friday.

“Northern 4 car A priority 910, 2640 Broadway cross of Scott and Normandie,” one dispatch official said.

“Copy,” replied the person on the other end of the call.

The dispatch official then said that Pelosi informed 911 that he did not know who the attacker was but gave his name and then explained that “he is a friend.”

Police dispatch to Paul Pelosi home: "RP (reporting person) stated there's a male in the home and that he's going to wait for his wife. RP stated that he doesn't know who the male is but he advised that his name is David and that he is a friend.”

pic.twitter.com/O0HeS0s0I5 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 28, 2022

“RP [Reporting Person] stated that there’s a male in the home and that he’s going to wait for his wife. RP stated that he doesn’t know who the male is but he advised that his name is David, and that he is a friend,” the dispatch official said. “RP sounded somewhat confused.

Later in the day, the FBI visited a Berkeley home linked to DePape, which neighbors call the “hippie collective,” NBC Bay Area’s Jaxon Van Derbeken reported.

FBI visits Berkeley home tied to Pelosi beating suspect. The Victorian is dubbed a “hippie collective” by neighbors pic.twitter.com/jOhbVTvElx — Jaxon Van Derbeken (@jvanderbeken) October 28, 2022

Interestingly, a photo of the outside of the house revealed several signs supporting left-leaning causes, which stands in contrast to attempts to link the attacker to “MAGA extremists.”

For example, an American flag with rainbow colors and marijuana leaves can be seen in front of the house. Looking closer, a handwritten “Black Lives Matter” sign can be seen hanging in one of the home’s windows.

Further, another sign posted in a different window reads, “Berkeley Stands United Against Hate,” which refers to a Berkeley-based organization that aims to “stop the hate and implicit biases that are a dangerous threat to the safety and civility of our neighborhoods, towns and cities.”

