If Democrats win back the House and Senate in the upcoming midterm elections, a majority of registered American voters say they will “open the United States-Mexico border” to border crossers and illegal aliens, a new poll finds.

The latest CBS News/YouGov poll shows that 59 percent of all registered voters believe Democrats will “open” the southern border to a flood of border crossers and illegal aliens if they win the House and Senate — including 61 percent of swing voters and 50 percent of self-described “moderates.”

Likewise, 67 percent of non-college-educated voters say Democrats are likely to open the U.S.-Mexico border if they win Congress as well as 55 percent of college-educated voters. A majority of white Americans, 62 percent, and Hispanic voters, 55 percent, say the same regarding Democrats’ agenda on illegal immigration.

As Breitbart News reported, the same CBS News/YouGov poll reveals that a plurality of 45 percent of registered voters say Democrats put newly arrived immigrants ahead of American citizens while only 15 percent of voters say Democrats put American citizens ahead of newly arrived immigrants.

Swing voters, similarly, say by a 52 percent majority that Democrats puts the interests of newly arrived immigrants ahead of American citizens.

The poll comes as President Joe Biden’s administration has overseen a record 5.5 million border crossers and illegal aliens arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border since the president took office.

More notably, the Biden administration has released about 1.35 million of those border crossers and illegal aliens into American communities as part of its expansive Catch and Release operation. This is a foreign population twice the population of Boston, Massachusetts, nearly three times the size of Atlanta, Georgia, and about 20 times the population of Portland, Maine.

