Most Say Democrats Have Not Made the Case for Americans to Vote for Them in the Midterms

Most say Democrats have not made the case for Americans to vote for them in the swiftly approaching midterms, a Convention of States Action/Trafalgar Group survey released this week found.

The survey asked respondents, “Do you believe President Biden and Democrat leadership have made a strong enough case as to why Democrat candidates should earn voters’ support in the 2022 elections?”

Most, 65.9 percent, said “no,” concluding that Democrats have not done enough to make their case for support in the midterms. Just over one-third, 34.1 percent, said “yes” Democrats have.

Further, over one-quarter of Democrats, 28.5 percent, said Democrats have not made a sufficient case for support in the midterms — a sentiment held by 96 percent of Republicans and 75.4 percent of independents.

The survey, taken October 25-30, 2022, among 1,080 likely general election voters, has a +/- 2.9 percent margin of error.

It comes one week ahead of the highly anticipated midterm elections, and Democrat leadership is seeming to scramble in the final days leading up to the election, breaking out big personalities. Former President Barack Obama, for example, has been stumping for vulnerable Democrats in areas such as Nevada and Michigan as a last ditch effort for Democrats, days ahead of the election.

Obama’s speech in Michigan — where he attempted to rally for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D), who is tied with Republican Tudor Dixon in a recent poll — made headlines over the weekend after he struggled to maintain control of the crowd:

Obama trying to get the crowd to pay attention to him after getting heckled reminds me of a student teacher trying to control a classroom 😂 pic.twitter.com/4lu3eB4IzJ — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 29, 2022

“Now they’re bringing in Barack Obama,” Dixon said during a recent appearance on Breitbart News Saturday. “They brought in Kamala Harris. They brought in Joe Biden. Most people are running from Joe Biden; Gretchen Whitmer is bringing him in. It’s just marrying her more to those radical policies.”

“They believe that Barack Obama can bring this back to her, and I think it’s too little, too late,” she concluded.