Aaron Rodgers Confirms He Turned Down Opportunity to Become RFK Jr.’s VP to Remain Jets QB

The rumors that Aaron Rodgers had been legitimately offered the opportunity to retire and become Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s running mate were true.

Speaking to reporters at the Jets facility on Tuesday, Rodgers was asked how serious the talks between him and RFK Jr. were regarding him becoming the Independent candidate’s vice presidential selection.

As Rodgers explained, it was quite serious.

“I love Bobby,” Rodgers said. “We had a couple of really nice conversations. But there were really two options — retire and be his VP or keep playing. And I wanna keep playing.”

JUST IN: Aaron Rodgers confirms he passed up VP candidate choice for RFK Jr. to remain quarterback of the #Jets pic.twitter.com/uvAJNp6clL — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) May 21, 2024

Rodgers has been a vocal supporter of Kennedy and a fan of his stances on vaccinations.

“I believe in medical freedom and informed consent, and I’m voting for Robert Kennedy Jr.,” Rodgers said during an interview on The Pat McAfee Show earlier in the year.

In February, a picture circulated of Rodgers and Kennedy hiking together.

“Hiking with @AaronRodgers12 and his amazing Achilles,” Kennedy wrote in his post of the image posted to X.

Hiking with @AaronRodgers12 and his amazing Achilles ⛰️ pic.twitter.com/zBbJWUdOS7 — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) February 21, 2024

It’s understandable that Rodgers would want to return to football. The longtime Packer and future Hall of Famer landed in New York last year among great fanfare and great expectations, only to be injured and lost for the year a mere four plays into his first game.