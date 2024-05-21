Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) is losing another senior staffer, continuing a troubling senior staff exodus in the Speaker’s office.

Raj Shah, Speaker Johnson’s Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications, is leaving the Speaker’s office soon, multiple sources told Breitbart News. It was confirmed by Axios Tuesday night after Breitbart News alerted Johnson’s office of an imminent story.

Shah was one of Johnson’s first hires after ascending to the speakership. Shah has been the Speaker’s key messaging staffer since being hired in October, assembling the Speaker’s extensive communications staff largely from scratch.

When confronted late Tuesday evening and told by Breitbart News that this report was forthcoming, Shah did not deny his intent to resign from Johnson’s office but instead asked Breitbart to hold the story. Breitbart declined his request.

Shortly after Breitbart made clear to Shah the intent to break the story, Axios published a story with quotes from Shah and Speaker Mike Johnson.

“Because of the unprecedented circumstances under which I became Speaker, I needed an experienced leader with talent and gravitas to build and drive our message,” Johnson told Axios. “I am grateful Raj agreed to step up and serve. He has become a trusted advisor and built an incredible communications team. Raj has fulfilled his commitment to us and I wish him continued success.”

The team Shah assembled has begun to break apart. At least one communications staffer has left the office recently under murky circumstances.

Sources confirmed to Notus that Anang Mittal, who had served as the Head of Digital for Johnson, had resigned after complaints were made about his performance in the workplace and alleged unprofessional behavior.

Earlier Tuesday, Punchbowl News broke the news that three of Johnson’s senior policy staffers were leaving the office at the end of May.

Shah praised Johnson in his statement to Axios after declining to give a statement to Breitbart.

“It’s an honor to serve Speaker Johnson, especially through such an historic time,” Shah told Axios. “He has shown tremendous leadership navigating the conference through difficult issues. Speaker Johnson has developed an authentic brand of a strong leader willing to make tough calls and place our nation and the institution first.”

Bradley Jaye is a Capitol Hill Correspondent for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter at @BradleyAJaye.