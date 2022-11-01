Whitmer and Dixon Tied in Michigan One Week from Election Day

Michigan’s gubernatorial race between Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) and Tudor Dixon (R) is tied one week from Election Day, an Insider Advantage survey released this week found.

The Democrat and Republican are in the midst of a dead heat, as 44.8 percent said they would support Dixon, and 44.6 percent said they would vote for Whitmer. Overall, 5.4 percent remain undecided — more than enough to swing the direction of the race in favor of either candidate:

Dixon did better among younger voters (42.3 percent to 40.5 percent) and Gen X voters (47 percent to 45.3 percent), while Whitmer did best among seniors (48.2 percent to 44.7 percent). More whites (49 percent to 42.3 percent) and other/Hispanic (53.4 percent to 22.2 percent) said they would vote for Dixon. African Americans, on the other hand, overwhelmingly preferred Whitmer (74 percent to 12.5 percent).

Nonetheless, Dixon holds a significant, double-digit lead among independent voters, leading Whitmer 50.7 percent to the Democrat’s 29.4 percent — a difference of 21.3 percent.

The survey also found President Biden performing poorly among Michiganders — perhaps another bad sign for Whitmer. Most, 53 percent, have an unfavorable view of the president, compared to 38.9 percent who view him favorably.

The survey, taken October 30 2022, among 550 likely Michigan voters, has a +/- 4.2 percent margin of error.

It follows last week’s debate between the two candidates, which featured the Democrat governor denying the reality of school closures during the Chinese coronavirus pandemic under her leadership, claiming that children were only kept out of school for three months.

“I’m pretty sure I just heard an audible gasp around town when Gretchen Whitmer said that kids were out of school for three months,” Dixon responded at the time.

“Perhaps she wasn’t paying attention to what was actually happening,” Dixon continued, noting that some schools were even closed “this year.”

“This is shocking to me that she thinks that schools were only closed for three months, or maybe she thinks she can convince you that schools were only closed for three months, but you know better because your students are the ones that are desperately behind,” Dixon added, later sharing an ad on social media showcasing Whitmer’s lie.

WATCH:

Every parent knows their children were out of school longer than 3 months. Gretchen Whitmer lied to us. Again. No one is falling for Gretchen’s attempts at stretchin’ the truth. pic.twitter.com/gsIqPARu8c — Tudor Dixon (@TudorDixon) October 27, 2022

Tuesday’s RealClearPolitics average showed the race vastly narrowing — with Whitmer leading Dixon by an average of 3.6 percent.