Former President Barack Obama will host a last-minute rally with Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman on Saturday in an effort to boost the candidate in his U.S. Senate race against Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz.

The rally will take place in Pittsburgh, though the time and place are not yet determined. Former President Donald Trump has a competing event schedule with Oz and Republican gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, on Saturday night.

I was the *only* mayor in Western PA to endorse @BarackObama back in the '08 primary 💯 Flash forward 14 years later. Now I truly couldn't be more honored that he's coming to Pittsburgh to support our campaign. RSVP to join us this Saturday 🙏 https://t.co/B51xM1dEyQ — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) November 1, 2022

Obama’s scheduled visit comes as several recent polls show Oz in the lead following their debate last week. Voters gained a sincere glimpse into Fetterman’s struggles stemming from his stroke in May, as he relied on a closed captioning system to help with his auditory processing issues and often struggled with his words. Making matters worse for the Democrat, his hometown newspaper, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, endorsed Oz on Monday.

Oz appeared on Sirus XM’s Breitbart News Saturday this past weekend and told host Matthew Boyle that the momentum is behind his campaign.

“The momentum is with us because from day one, we have focused on the kitchen table issues that plague Pennsylvanians — the ones that keep them up at night and worry them as they awaken — and my opponent has attacked me for personal issues, you know, who I am, what I am, where I came from,” said Oz.

Obama has been very active on the campaign trail in recent days, with the November 8 midterm elections now less than one week away. On Saturday, the former president visited Michigan to campaign with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI), who is locked in a highly competitive race with Republican challenger Tudor Dixon. At one point, Obama was heckled and had difficulty regaining the audience’s attention.

Dixon told Boyle during her interview on Breitbart News Saturday that the move to bring in Obama was “too little, too late.”

“Now they’re bringing in Barack Obama. They brought in Kamala Harris. They brought in Joe Biden. Most people are running from Joe Biden; Gretchen Whitmer is bringing him in. It’s just marrying her more to those radical policies,” said Dixon. “They believe that Barack Obama can bring this back to her, and I think it’s too little, too late.”

Later that day, Obama traveled to Wisconsin to stump for Democrat Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who is trailing Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) by four points in the FiveThirtyEight polling average. On Monday night, he was in Nevada, where he campaigned with vulnerable democrat incumbents Gov. Steve Sisolak (D-NV) and Sen. Catherin Cortez-Mast0 (D-NV). Sisolak is in a very close race with Republican challenger Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, as is Masto with her Republican opponent, Attorney General Adam Laxalt.

Obama is also set to appear in Arizona on Tuesday for a Get Out the Vote Rally with Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ), who is up for reelection against GOP candidate Blake Masters, and Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the Democrat gubernatorial nominee against Republican Kari Lake. Masters and Kelly are neck and neck in the latest polling, though the Libertarian candidate, Marc Victor, dropped out of the race Tuesday and endorsed Masters, which could put the Republican over the edge. Nine of the last eleven governor’s race polls posted by FiveThirtyEight show Hobbs trailing Lake. The other two show the candidates tied.