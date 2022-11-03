The illegal alien accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) husband, Paul Pelosi, with a hammer last week overstayed his B-2 tourist visa after arriving from Canada.

As Breitbart News reported, police officers in San Francisco, California, responded to a 911 call made by Paul Pelosi. According to police, on October 28, 42-year-old DePape attacked Pelosi with a hammer, leaving him with severe blunt force injuries to his head that called for immediate surgery.

DePape was taken into custody, and charges of attempted murder are expected. He has already been charged with assault and attempted kidnapping.

This week, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed DePape is an illegal alien who has been living in the sanctuary state of California for some time after overstaying a B-2 tourist visa.

DePape, DHS officials said, first arrived in California in March 2008 after having shown up at the San Ysidro Port of Entry at the southern border on a B-2 tourist visa. Tourists are only allowed to remain in the U.S. for up to six months but it is unclear when DePape overstayed his visa.

As a result, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency has placed a detainer on DePape requesting that local law enforcement turn him over to their custody if released from jail at any time. California’s strict sanctuary state policy, though, bans such coordination between ICE agents and local law enforcement.

The Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) latest report shows that nearly 685,000 foreign nationals overstayed their visas after arriving in the U.S. in Fiscal Year 2020, becoming illegal aliens.

About half of the nation’s 11 million to 22 million illegal aliens arrive on visas but eventually overstay. The majority are never deported.

