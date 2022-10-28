Statement: Nancy Pelosi’s Husband Hospitalized by Assailant Who Broke into Their Home

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi was hospitalized Friday after an assailant broke into their home and attacked him, according to a statement from the speaker’s office.

The motive of the assailant is not known and he remains in police custody. The individual broke into the Pelosi home in San Francisco early Friday morning, but the Speaker was not home at the time.

Drew Hammill, a spokesman for Pelosi, broke the news in a statement from the speaker’s office.

The statement read:

Early this morning, an assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr. Pelosi. The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation. Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery. The Speaker was not in San Francisco at the time. The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time.

No other details of the incident were immediately available.