Poll: Half Predict Republican Takeover of Congress After Midterms

Just over half of likely voters predict a Republican takeover of Congress as a result of the upcoming midterm elections, a Convention of States Action/Trafalgar Group survey released this week found.

The survey asked respondents, “What do you believe the outcome of the 2022 federal midterm elections will be?”

Just over half, 50.2 percent, predicted that Republicans will win control of both the House and Senate. Another 30.3 percent predicted Republicans will win control of just one chamber, but just 19.5 percent believe Democrats will emerge victorious and maintain their slim majorities in both the House and Senate.

A plurality of Democrats, 46.9 percent, believe Republicans will win control of just one chamber, while 41.2 percent believe the Democrat party will maintain control in both. Just 12 percent of Democrats believe Republicans will take both chambers — a sentiment shared by 84.6 percent of Republicans and 52.8 percent of independents.

The survey was taken October 35-30, 2022, among 1,080 likely general election voters and has a +/- 2.9 percent margin of error.

The survey comes as desperate Democrats parade former President Barack Obama out days ahead of the election, hoping to save vulnerable Democrats across the country in areas such as Michigan, Nevada, and Georgia.

Radical leftist Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) for example, is in danger in his race against Republican Herschel Walker in the Peach State, and the current RealClearPolitics (RCP) average of polls tells the same story, showing Walker leading the Democrat by an average 1.4 percent.

Republican National Committee (RNC) chairwoman Ronna McDaniel deemed the Democrats recruitment of Obama as an act of serious desperation.

“It seems like a Hail Mary desperation, and it is so evident they are not putting Biden out on the campaign trail. You know why Harris? Because the candidates don’t want to be with Biden,” McDaniel said during a Monday appearance on Fox News’s The Faulkner Focus.

“His approval rating is record-low. They don’t want to be seen with him. Tim Ryan has said he doesn’t want to be seen with him. Warnock doesn’t want to be seen with him. Nobody wants Biden in their state,” she added. “That is why he is stuck in Delaware.”

According to reports, President Biden has not stumped in Georgia, Nevada, or Arizona in two months, since September 1.