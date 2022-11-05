Donald Trump Nicknames Gov. DeSantis: ‘Ron DeSanctimonious’

Former President Donald Trump called Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) “Ron DeSanctimonious” during his Save America rally Saturday in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.

“We’re winning big big big in the Republican Party for the nomination like nobody’s ever seen before,” he said while showing the crowd 2024 National Republican Primary Poll numbers.

“There it is, Trump at 71, Ron DeSanctimonious at 10 percent, Mike Pence at seven. Oh, Mike is doing better than I thought. Liz Cheney? There’s no way that she’s at four percent. There’s no way. There’s no way. But we’re at 71, to ten, to seven, to four,” he continued.

Meanwhile, DeSantis is keeping a strong lead over his Democrat challenger Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL), according to a recent Civiqs survey, Breitbart News reported Friday.

“The survey found DeSantis leading Crist by nine percentage points, or 54 percent to the Democrat’s 45 percent,” the outlet said as Election Day fast approaches.

This week, DeSantis publicly endorsed multiple conservative candidates across the nation, including Arizona’s Kari Lake and Blake Masters and also J.D. Vance in Ohio.

“Earlier this week, DeSantis elaborated on his decision to help other candidates across the country, explaining that these nationwide elections affect Florida, as people will often vote with their feet and flock to the Sunshine State when their blue states fail to turn around,” Breitbart News detailed.