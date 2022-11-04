Ron DeSantis Endorses Conservative Candidates Nationwide

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) this week publicly endorsed several conservative candidates nationwide, days ahead of the midterm election.

DeSantis, who faces off in his own race against Democrat Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL) early next week, publicly expressed support for several conservative candidates in key races across the country — from Arizona’s Kari Lake and Blake Masters to Ohio’s J.D. Vance — on Thursday.

“The road to saving America from the woke Left goes right through Arizona, by electing @KariLake and @bgmasters. Blake and Kari will be warriors for the people of Arizona, and I’m proud to support their campaigns,” DeSantis said in one of his flurry of endorsements, also expressing support for Nevada’s “fighter” Adam Laxalt, Kansas’s “proven leader” Derek Schmidt, and “true servant leader” Sarah Huckabee Sanders of Arkansas, among others:

The road to saving America from the woke Left goes right through Arizona, by electing @KariLake and @bgmasters. Blake and Kari will be warriors for the people of Arizona, and I’m proud to support their campaigns. — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantisFL) November 3, 2022

.@AdamLaxalt is the fighter Nevada needs in the U.S. Senate. He will restore law and order, put Nevadans first, and stand up to the Biden Regime. I’m proud to stand with him. Support his fight:https://t.co/U9qctd3WVo — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantisFL) November 3, 2022

.@DerekSchmidtKS is a proven leader for the people of Kansas. As Governor, he will stand strong for the rule of law and protect the rights of Kansans. Support his fight and get out to vote!https://t.co/5q0klyZzCw — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantisFL) November 3, 2022

Arkansas deserves a true servant leader as Governor, @SarahHuckabee is the right woman at the right time. A vote for Sarah is a vote for safe communities, lower taxes, and better educational opportunities for our kids. Arkansas, get out and vote!https://t.co/GBho8j4OTz — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantisFL) November 3, 2022

“Pennsylvanians — get out & vote for leaders who will reject the Left’s power-grabs & stand up for your rights. Vote @dougmastriano for Governor & send @DrOz to the Senate. It’s time to restore freedom to the Keystone State,” DeSantis said of the race in Pennsylvania:

More:

Oklahoma is on the right track with Governor @Stitt4Gov at the helm. His decisive leadership has delivered for Oklahoma families. Get to the polls and secure four more years of strong leadership by re-electing your great Governor.https://t.co/EVB3lRdMGQ — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantisFL) November 3, 2022

.@michelsforgov and @RonJohnsonWI are ready to get to work for the people of Wisconsin and protect their state from the disastrous impacts of the Biden administration’s agenda. I’m proud to stand with them.https://t.co/YWCBoALu2f https://t.co/CgS35zocIX — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantisFL) November 3, 2022

New Mexico’s future is bright with @MarkRonchettiNM as Governor. Mark will stand up for your rights. His plan to cut taxes and return oil & gas revenue to the people of New Mexico will help families struggling with inflation. I’m proud to support him.https://t.co/DnUHvJOiN7 — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantisFL) November 3, 2022

The U.S. Senate doesn’t need any more Biden “Yes Men.”@GenDonBolduc will be a Senator New Hampshire can count on to fight reckless spending and work to get costs under control. He will do what’s best for the people of his state. Support his fight:https://t.co/h52ojr5Lb2 — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantisFL) November 3, 2022

Florida is leading on big issues like never before. People know we are not afraid to stand up to the Biden Regime and to fight for our freedoms. Thanks to all who joined @marcorubio and me today in Solivita. Remember to get out and VOTE! pic.twitter.com/HboDjP1WAg — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantisFL) November 3, 2022

DeSantis has also campaigned for New York gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) in recent days, calling him “the guy that could turn New York around.”

Earlier this week, DeSantis elaborated on his decision to help other candidates across the country, explaining that these nationwide elections affect Florida, as people will often vote with their feet and flock to the Sunshine State when their blue states fail to turn around.

“Because if you think about like Georgia, this governor’s race, you know, our governor is running against a candidate called Stacey Abrams,” he said during a stop in Ave Maria, Florida. “But if Stacey Abrams were to win governor of Georgia, it would absolutely spark refugees into Florida from Georgia.”

“People would not want to deal with it. They would come in droves, they would move to Florida, and they’d be done with it,” DeSantis said. “And then just think about what I’d have to deal with: Raul Castro to my south, and Abrams to my north. I don’t think so. That’s not good.

“And so you see the migration and since COVID,” he continued, “we’ve led the nation in net in-migration since COVID. We’ve had more adjusted gross income move into the state of Florida than has ever moved into any state in the history of our country over a similar time period,” he said, emphasizing that it reflects Americans “voting with their feet.”

Disclosure: Breitbart News is represented by Cooper & Kirk, PLLC. Adam Laxalt is a partner at Cooper & Kirk. He is not actively engaged or working on any matters for Breitbart News.